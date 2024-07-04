Meet Armaan Malik And His Wives

YouTuber Armaan Malik is already among the top contenders on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

He entered the house with his two wives, Payal and Kritika, and became a part of everyone's conversations.

While Payal got evicted -- and shared just what made her accept his second marriage -- Armaan still enjoys a fan following on social media.

Just what are the trio like in real life? Namrata Thakker takes a closer look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

With 7.73 million subscribers on his channel, Armaan Malik is one of the most popular YouTubers in India. He is equally popular on Instagram with 4.1 million followers.

IMAGE: Armaan with his wives Kritika and Payal Malik. Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan's real name is Sandeep Singh. He married Payal in 2011. In 2018, he got married again, this time to Payal's best friend, Kritika.

IMAGE: Armaan with Kritika and their son Zaid. Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Though Armaan lives happily with his two wives, he's been married thrice. Payal reveals in an interview that the YouTuber first got married when he was a minor, and that it's a common practice in Haryana for people to get married under the age of 18.

IMAGE: Armaan with his son, Chirayu Malik. Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan ran away from his home in Haryana after he failed in Class 8 twice. He returned home after four days and started working as a mechanic as he loved cars and didn't want to study.

IMAGE: Payal and Armaan shoot for a music video. Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Malik was only 19 when he lost his parents. He came to Delhi with just Rs 2,000 in his pocket.

He met Payal, who worked in a bank and the two fell in love and got married. The couple briefly separated when Kritika came into the picture.

But the three eventually reconciled and now live together with their four children in Zirakpur, Chandigarh.

IMAGE: With Punjabi singer Khan Saab. Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan started his social media journey on TikTok and later shifted his focus on Instagram and YouTube when TikTok was banned.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan and Payal enjoy the desert safari in Dubai.

IMAGE: Meet the Maliks. Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan, whose net worth is estimated to be around Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion), owns 10 flats. Four of them are for his wives and children while the rest are for his staff and employees.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Apart from vlogging, Armaan and his wives have also featured in several Haryanvi and Punjabi music videos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Here's a BTS picture of Armaan from one of his music video shoots.