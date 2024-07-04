Meet The Rs 100 Crore Girl

'Being the Rs 100 crore girl definitely has a nice ring to it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari, who is basking in the success of Munjya, opened up about her spectacular transformation in the film.

"When the Munjya prosthetics was happening, it used to take me five hours everyday for the whole prosthetics to come together and another one and a half hours to remove those prosthetics," Sharvari says.

"We had a team of five-six people, who used to constantly touch up because there were very minute details that you had to look through."

IMAGE: Sharvari in Munjya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari gives us some more details: "The Munjya that you see in our film is a CGI character. So when I get possessed by it, the idea was to we keep the growls real, and the face real. The dialogues were in tandem with how the Munjya speaks.

"We came up with the body language together with the director (Aditya Sarpotdar). We used to shoot a lot of videos, so that we are able to pick on a body language and then continue with that."

IMAGE: Sharvari in Munjya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

This is Sharvari's first Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) blockbuster of her career.

"I have been in awe of big stars, who have huge Rs 100 crore and above hits to their credit," she says. "To think so many people have come to the theatres to see you and shower their love and appreciation on your film and your work. It is an overwhelming moment for me.

"Munjya is the second release of my career, so to taste this kind of success so early is hugely motivating. As an actor, one always wishes that their films become hits. For someone like me, it is even more important because every hit allows me to get better roles and better work.

"The pressure to survive and thrive is insane in this industry and I'm really thankful to my industry for accepting me with open arms. It is nice to have the biggest minds of the Hindi film industry protecting your interests and guiding you to success."

IMAGE: Abhay Verma and Sharvari in Munjya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Munjya, a horror-comedy, has been attracting audiences to theatres since its release on June 7.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is rooted in Marathi folklore, and also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma and Sathyaraj.

"Being the Rs 100 crore girl definitely has a nice ring to it. This will get me to work harder every time I face the camera. I have huge ambitions as an actor. I needed the right stepping stone to dash towards my goal and Munjya has done that for me," Sharvari says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

"I'm immensely thankful to (Producer) Dinesh Vijan for his advice, trust and insights, Aditya Sarpotdar for his faith in my talent and the entire team at Maddock for going all out for me. They are the A-team!"

Sharvari will be seen next with Alia Bhatt in a film in YRF's spy universe.

She also features in Vedaa with John Abraham. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa is scheduled to release in theatres on Independence Day.