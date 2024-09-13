Salman Visits Malaika After Her Father's Death

Photograph: ANI Photo

A day after Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his building, Salman Khan visited the family to offer his condolences.

Malaika's friends have been visited her ever since they got the tragic news.

Her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was among the first to arrive, followed by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Salman Khan's parents Salma and Salim Khan visited the residence along with Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan.

The funeral was held on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have recorded the statements of Malaika, her sister Amrita Arora, and their mother Joyce.

According to the police, Anil Mehta had called his daughters before turning off his phone. In their statements, Malaika and Amrita said that their father had told them, 'I am sick and tired.'

The family tried to reach out to him after the call, but Anil had switched off his phone.

The postmortem report confirmed that Anil Mehta's death was due to 'multiple injuries.'

The police plan to to record the statement of Mehta's doctor, along with other family members who were close to him.

