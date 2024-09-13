'You Keep Me On My Toes!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug turned 14 on September 13, and his proud parents share birthday wishes on social media.

'Happy happy birthday to this little man! Ur smile is the bestest thing in the whole wide world.. May we always be arm in arm and laugh at the weirdest stuff! Love u @yug_dvgn,' Kajol writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'You make the simplest moments unforgettable kiddo from outsmarting me to keeping me on my toes,'Ajay Devgn writes, 'you've made sure I'm never bored. Happy Birthday my boy.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com