Rajkummar-Triptii's Film Is 'Maha-Parivarik'

'This maha-parivarik is because of Mallika Sherawat.'

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

"Video kaha hain? Kaha hain video?" A tense-looking Rajkummar Rao gets on stage and frantically starts searching for the missing "video".

Triptii Dimri joins him, and blames him for being reckless and losing the video.

The video in question forms the hilarious premise of Rajkummar and Triptii's first outing together, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (VVKWWV). He is Vicky and she is Vidya, and the gag was to set the stage for the trailer that shows the shenanigans of a newlywed couple gone wrong.

Fresh off the success of Stree 2, Rajkummar once again plays a comic character as he joins team with Director Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl fame.

At the trailer launch event, when Rajkummar was asked if he finds comedy his comfort space, the actor said he believes that comedy is not an easy genre to tackle for him.

"Comedy is the toughest genre whether you know it or not. It is very difficult to make people laugh," Rajkummar says.

He praised Raaj Shaandilyaa for his expertise in handling comedic moments and reveals he was ‘on the floors' during the script narration.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri take a look at their film's hoarding.

Rajkummar added that to pull off a successful comedy it is important have "natural" comic timing and the collaboration between co-actors.

Triptii, who was styled in a lovely retro look in sync with the film's theme, nodded to her co-star's statement and said that she was in splits every time Raj would do a scene in VVKWWV.

WATCH: Triptii reveals why she would often fail to complete her scenes during VVKWWV

The VVKWWV trailer has a quirky setting and 1990s nostalgic touch to it. It showcases the story of a small town couple Vidya and Vicky. They decide to spice things up and record a video of their first night after the wedding.

What could go wrong goes wrong as the CD with the video is robbed.

This ensues a comedy of errors involving family members, townspeople and police on a lookout for the missing disc.

"The film is 97 per cent paarivarik (family-oriented)," says Raaj Shandilyaa and adds, "The 3 per cent maha-parivaarik."

WATCH: Tripti and Rajkummar Share Their 90s Memories

The surprise element of VVKWWV is Mallika Sherawat who will be seen playing a fun character alongside Rajkummar and Triptii.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, who was also present at the event, revealed that it was Raaj's idea to cast Mallika in the film.

"The reason behind casting Mallika in the film, that the character we have written suits her a lot. The role tries to depict the modern woman of the late 1990s, and the character suits Mallika in the best way," says Shandilyaa. "This maha-parivarik I have put is because of Mallika."

WATCH: Musical duo Sachin-Jigar perform the VVKWWV song Tum Jo Mile Ho live

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao meets his fans.

VVKWWV will mark Rajkummar's fourth outing this year after Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Stree 2.

Rajkummar was quizzed what has changed after Stree 2's blockbuster success, and he responded by saying that he is "very emotional" because of some "very special" messages he received from his well-wishers.

"The only thing that has changed is that people have loved the movie. The love that people have given me on social media, personal life, messages, and calls," the actor says.

"Many people told me, 'This feels like a personal victory'. This made me emotionally vulnerable. A lot of them also said, 'We are connected with your journey. Your win is like our win, you give us hope.' All this was overwhelming for me."

WATCH: Rajkummar reveals it is 'impossible' to make comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao, Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and Co-Producer Vipul D Shah.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra on October 11.