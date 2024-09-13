'Border Is My Aadhar Card'

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Border.

The sequel to J P Dutta's Border has its fair share of controversy surrounding it.

"I think I made better films, but it is Border that has become my Aadhaar card," Director J P Dutta tells Subhash K Jha.

"The sequel has been in demand for many years. And now when we are doing it, everyone wants to hop on the bandwagon."

A public notice put out by Producer Bharat Shah, who claims that he has copyright privileges over Border, which released in 1997, and its sequel which will take off later this year.

Speaking on the legal dispute, J P Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta, who is co-producing Border 2, says, "This is a sub judice matter. The honourable high court has all the facts and has dismissed the case as in our favour."

"As per the deed of settlement which is in place by the association, Bharat Shah is first supposed to pay the overflow to us that he hasn't paid since 27 years. Nor has he given us a record of the film's business till today," Nidhi adds.

"That is why the settlement states that we are not liable to him for anything. Only when he stands by his commitment and gives us our pending overflow can we take this further. Anyway, he has no part in Border 2."

Border 2 will star Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, and will be directed by Anurag Singh, who had directed the heart-wrenching Punjab 1984 with Diljit.

"My father has seen Anurag Singh's Kesari," Nidhi adds, "and feels that Anurag is the right director of Border 2."