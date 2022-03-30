Tiger Makes PINK look HOT!

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff doesn't mind wearing pink when he visits a studio in Mumbai.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor promotes his late father Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen.

IMAGE: Sharmaji Namkeen Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and Director Hitesh Bhatia.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt visits her Gully Boy Director Zoya Akhtar at her home.

IMAGE: Who did Rakul Preet dine with?

IMAGE: Not BF Jackie Bhagnani, but BFF Pragya Jaiswal.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut at her office.

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez at a salon.

IMAGE: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya go put for dinner.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy returns to Mumbai from meeting husband Suraj Nambiar in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Like Ranveer Singh's airport fashion?

