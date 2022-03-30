News
Tiger Makes PINK look HOT!

By Rediff Movies
March 30, 2022 18:34 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Tuesday.

 

IMAGE: Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff doesn't mind wearing pink when he visits a studio in Mumbai.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor promotes his late father Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen.

 

IMAGE: Sharmaji Namkeen Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and Director Hitesh Bhatia.

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt visits her Gully Boy Director Zoya Akhtar at her home.

IMAGE: Who did Rakul Preet dine with?

 

IMAGE: Not BF Jackie Bhagnani, but BFF Pragya Jaiswal.

 

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut at her office.

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez at a salon.

 

IMAGE: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya go put for dinner.

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy returns to Mumbai from meeting husband Suraj Nambiar in Abu Dhabi.

 

IMAGE: Like Ranveer Singh's airport fashion?

Watch Ranveer's stylish entry at the airport.

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
