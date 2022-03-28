News
SEE: Tiger DANCE in Heropanti 2

SEE: Tiger DANCE in Heropanti 2

By AFSAR DAYATAR
March 28, 2022 16:02 IST
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

It was a music launch with a difference.

Tiger Shroff rocked the audience by performing to the tunes of Heropanti 2, supported by A R Rahman's vocals and music.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us moments from the film's music launch.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

What's better than Tiger dancing? Tiger dancing to a Rahman song!

His gorgeous co-star Tara Sutaria joins him on stage.

 

"There is only one Tiger, and that is Salman Khan!" declares Tiger, drawing whistles from the crowd.

"Hum toh billy hai uske samne (We are mere cats in front of him)," Tiger adds, explaining why Heropanti 2 is releasing on Eid, a festival reserved for Bhai's movies.

 

How different is the Tiger Shroff from 2014's Heropanti to 2022's sequel?

"Us time daadi nahin aati thi, ab aati hai (I couldn't have a beard then, I can grow a beard now)," the actor quips.

But the real laughs come when Rahman reacts to the 'F' word, and the Heropanti 2 song, DaFa Kar.

 

"Oscars aur Grammy ke neecha toh hum kuch sochte hi nahin hai (We can only aim at the Oscars and Grammy)," Producer Wardha Nadiadwala says, explaining just how confident she is about the film's soundtrack.

 

What made Director Ahmed Khan choose Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be the villain in Heropanti 2?

 

Does the action hero face too much pressure?

 

AFSAR DAYATAR
