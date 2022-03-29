News
Ranbir-Alia Wrap Up Brahmastra

By Rediff Movies
March 29, 2022 12:25 IST
Malaika wraps up a trip... Abhay meets Baby Yoda... Prithviraj quotes Will Smith...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Ayan Mukerji shoots the last song of Brahmastra in Varanasi with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and writes, 'And finally... It's a Wrap!
'5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we've finally filmed our last one!
'Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!!
'Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of 'Part One: Shiva' in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings
'Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead ! 09.09.2022 - Here we come !'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora, who has been touring the US, notes: 'Thank you Chicago, San Jose, New Jersey, Atlanta, to the entire wonderful south Asian diaspora for all the love n blessings you showered on me ... so overwhelming . Thank you @showfestofficial for making this possible to making many more beautiful memories ... see u soon.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kirti Kulhari mails a postcard from Jordan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hina Khan gets into cleaning mode.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Abhay Deol meets Baby Yoda.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What are Producers Sujatha Vijaykumar, Suhasini Hasan, Lissy Laxmi, Kushboo Sundar doing together?
Kushboo explains: 'Beauties with brains.. After many brainstorming sessions and discussions, we are ready. Wait for more updates.. Soon.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ali Fazal gives The Godfather the respect it deserves: 'It never gets old. Also I got the perfect angle to give Mr Vito a hug so dun look at me, look at me look at him. #50yearsofthegodfather.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hiten Tejwani shares a behind-the-scenes picture from a shoot in Darjeeling.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hiten Tejwani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran quotes Will Smith at the Oscars to announce the sequel of his next directorial venture with Mohanlal, Lucifer 2: 'At your highest moment...be careful. That's when the DEVIL comes for you!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Meezan shoots Miranda Boys in Goa with...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
