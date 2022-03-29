Ranbir-Alia Wrap Up Brahmastra

Malaika wraps up a trip... Abhay meets Baby Yoda... Prithviraj quotes Will Smith...
IMAGE: Ayan Mukerji shoots the last song of Brahmastra in Varanasi with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and writes, 'And finally... It's a Wrap!
'5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we've finally filmed our last one!
'Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!!
'Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of 'Part One: Shiva' in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings
'Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead ! 09.09.2022 - Here we come !'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/Instagram
IMAGE: Malaika Arora, who has been touring the US, notes: 'Thank you Chicago, San Jose, New Jersey, Atlanta, to the entire wonderful south Asian diaspora for all the love n blessings you showered on me ... so overwhelming . Thank you @showfestofficial for making this possible to making many more beautiful memories ... see u soon.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: Kirti Kulhari mails a postcard from Jordan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram
IMAGE: Hina Khan gets into cleaning mode.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Abhay Deol meets Baby Yoda.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: What are Producers Sujatha Vijaykumar, Suhasini Hasan, Lissy Laxmi, Kushboo Sundar doing together?
Kushboo explains: 'Beauties with brains.. After many brainstorming sessions and discussions, we are ready. Wait for more updates.. Soon.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram
IMAGE: Ali Fazal gives The Godfather the respect it deserves: 'It never gets old. Also I got the perfect angle to give Mr Vito a hug so dun look at me, look at me look at him. #50yearsofthegodfather.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram
IMAGE: Hiten Tejwani shares a behind-the-scenes picture from a shoot in Darjeeling.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hiten Tejwani/Instagram
IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran quotes Will Smith at the Oscars to announce the sequel of his next directorial venture with Mohanlal, Lucifer 2: 'At your highest moment...be careful. That's when the DEVIL comes for you!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram
IMAGE: Meezan shoots Miranda Boys in Goa with...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram
IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram