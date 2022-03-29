News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka Goes For a Drive

Priyanka Goes For a Drive

By Rediff Movies
March 29, 2022 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ranveer feels the heat... Randeep is in London... Daisy shoots for a song...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra takes a carfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh feels the heat this summer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala has a question for you: 'SUCH an interesting opinion, who are u again?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Daisy Shah shoots for the song Juda Hojaye.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal posts from Punjab: 'Good morning to all awake. Good night to all who going to bed. Like myself, post an all night shoot.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda gets touristy in London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty is in London too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna shares a B&W pic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sarah Jane Dias dons summer poolwear.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala ready with her new song Glass Khali.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Like Shah Rukh's Pathan Look?
Like Shah Rukh's Pathan Look?
SEE: Tiger DANCE in Heropanti 2
SEE: Tiger DANCE in Heropanti 2
Oscar Top 10: Will Smith, Rachel Zegler And More...
Oscar Top 10: Will Smith, Rachel Zegler And More...
Onion production likely to be more than last year
Onion production likely to be more than last year
Kangana DARES you to look away!
Kangana DARES you to look away!
Masti Time For Models!
Masti Time For Models!
The Cutest Pic You Will See Today!
The Cutest Pic You Will See Today!

More like this

Oscars Salute The Godfather

Oscars Salute The Godfather

Where are Alia-Ranbir Off To?

Where are Alia-Ranbir Off To?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances