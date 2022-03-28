Like Shah Rukh's Pathan Look?

Salman cools off... Jackky promotes Attack... Sanya takes a selfie...
IMAGE: Ever since Shah Rukh Khan posted his Pathan look and wrote, 'Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga', fans have been going crazy!
Wife Gauri said she is 'Loving the Pathaan vibe' while daughter Suhana feels, 'Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Salman Khan beats the heat by taking a dip.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Disha Patani learns from her Bharat co-star.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez gets ready for the promotions of Attack in New Delhi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernnadez/Instagram
IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Urmila Matondkar unleashes the 'Monday Magic'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh spends time with Nyke.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
IMAGE: Amala Akkinenitells us: 'Meditated for peace to prevail after a trek to Mahaavatar Babaji's cave this morning. Sending Maitri to all.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Akkineni/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Deol's mother-in-law Puja Takhtani visits her on the sets and she says, 'When your mother in law comes & spends the entire day on set with you ..... you know she really loves you coz it takes a lot of patience to sit & watch one filming.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram