Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Shah Rukh's Pathan Look?

Like Shah Rukh's Pathan Look?

By Rediff Movies
March 28, 2022 14:21 IST
Salman cools off... Jackky promotes Attack... Sanya takes a selfie...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Ever since Shah Rukh Khan posted his Pathan look and wrote, 'Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga', fans have been going crazy!
Wife Gauri said she is 'Loving the Pathaan vibe' while daughter Suhana feels, 'Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Salman Khan beats the heat by taking a dip.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani learns from her Bharat co-star.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez gets ready for the promotions of Attack in New Delhi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernnadez/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Urmila Matondkar unleashes the 'Monday Magic'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh spends time with Nyke.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amala Akkinenitells us: 'Meditated for peace to prevail after a trek to Mahaavatar Babaji's cave this morning. Sending Maitri to all.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Akkineni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Deol's mother-in-law Puja Takhtani visits her on the sets and she says, 'When your mother in law comes & spends the entire day on set with you ..... you know she really loves you coz it takes a lot of patience to sit & watch one filming.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
