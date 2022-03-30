News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ranveer wears the COLOUR of PASSION!

Ranveer wears the COLOUR of PASSION!

By Rediff Movies
March 30, 2022 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sunny travels in a jumpsuit.. What Mouni did in Abu Dhabi... Like the way Tina wears the sari?

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh makes red fashionable again.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor wants to grow his hair! Really AK!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Traveling in this jump suit made my life easy,' exclaims Sunny Leone.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy, who is in Abu Dhabi with husband Suraj Nair, tells us: 'Yesterday we walked a while, picked up some flowers, ate a lot, read a lil, sat & lied down on the beach staring at the blank blue sky & then walked some more....'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra heads out to the beach.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Lisa Haydon informs us that she 'bought this swimsuit when I was 19'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tina Datta wears the sari in a unique way.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krystle D'souza is 'just a black and white person living in a colourful world.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna chills in Goa.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Juhi Parmar confides: 'Ever wondered how a woman can walk in heels!! Because she knows how to walk with ease and balance even when in pain!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
When EATING Gave Nimrat SLEEPLESS NIGHTS
When EATING Gave Nimrat SLEEPLESS NIGHTS
'I was living a mother's nightmare'
'I was living a mother's nightmare'
'Bollywood movies don't have heroism'
'Bollywood movies don't have heroism'
Recipes: Idlis for World Idli Day
Recipes: Idlis for World Idli Day
Axis Bank set to buy Citi's India consumer business
Axis Bank set to buy Citi's India consumer business
Hero MotoCorp refutes report of false expense claims
Hero MotoCorp refutes report of false expense claims
HR GURU: Can I ask for pet-related leave?
HR GURU: Can I ask for pet-related leave?

More like this

Priyanka Goes For a Drive

Priyanka Goes For a Drive

Ranbir-Alia Wrap Up Brahmastra

Ranbir-Alia Wrap Up Brahmastra

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances