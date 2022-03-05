News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tiger Has A Challenge For You!

Tiger Has A Challenge For You!

By Rediff Movies
March 05, 2022 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kriti has fun with Phoebe... Bharti look stunning... Tanishaa turns poet...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff wants you to 'Post a 15-20 second video of you doing your toughest fitness routine on your Instagram account, tag me'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon: 'Two things that I love the most in a single frame! Phoebe and my favourite Peanut Butter.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vidya Balan shares a throwback pic in a sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji turns poet: 'Mai aur meri chai aksar yeh baatein karte hai! agar tum na hote toh kya hota.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ileana D'Cruz shares a B&W pic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty wishes 'top of the mornin' to you!'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Divyanka Tripathi glows in the sun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bharti Singh looks stunning.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
What Happens When Prabhas Hits Mumbai?
What Happens When Prabhas Hits Mumbai?
Meet Bhumi's Beau!
Meet Bhumi's Beau!
'The magic of movies is now 100%'
'The magic of movies is now 100%'
China's hikes defence budget, 3 times that of India's
China's hikes defence budget, 3 times that of India's
Davis Cup: Bopanna-Sharan keep India in World Group I
Davis Cup: Bopanna-Sharan keep India in World Group I
Russia declares ceasefire in 2 Ukrainian cities
Russia declares ceasefire in 2 Ukrainian cities
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home

More like this

The AMAZING Life of Tiger Shroff

The AMAZING Life of Tiger Shroff

The AMAZING Life of Shraddha Kapoor

The AMAZING Life of Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances