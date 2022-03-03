News
The AMAZING Life of Shraddha Kapoor

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 03, 2022 12:04 IST
Shraddha Kapoor, who will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Rajan's next directorial venture, celebrates her 35th birthday on March 3.

Namrata Thakker peeks into her AMAZING life through her Instagram feed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha knows how to wear a sari just right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Mandatory beach selfie when you holiday in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Breakfast with a view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Little Shraddha with her Aaji Lata Mangeshkar.

For those unaware, Shraddha's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was the legendary singer's first cousin.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

An adorable throwback pic of Shraddha with mommy dearest Shivangi Kolhapure.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Chilling in Belgrade.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Casually posing on the streets of London with her ABCD 2 co-star Varun Dhawan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Caught in work mode!

Shraddha with her Saaho co-star Prabhas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Goofing around with Rajkummar Rao on the sets of their horror-comedy Stree.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
