The AMAZING Life of Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Rajan's next directorial venture, celebrates her 35th birthday on March 3.

Namrata Thakker peeks into her AMAZING life through her Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha knows how to wear a sari just right.

Mandatory beach selfie when you holiday in the Maldives.

Breakfast with a view.

Shraddha celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

Little Shraddha with her Aaji Lata Mangeshkar.

For those unaware, Shraddha's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was the legendary singer's first cousin.

An adorable throwback pic of Shraddha with mommy dearest Shivangi Kolhapure.

Chilling in Belgrade.

Casually posing on the streets of London with her ABCD 2 co-star Varun Dhawan.

Caught in work mode!

Shraddha with her Saaho co-star Prabhas.

Goofing around with Rajkummar Rao on the sets of their horror-comedy Stree.