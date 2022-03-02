The AMAZING Life of Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, who is getting ready for the release of his much awaited film Heropanti 2, celebrates his 32nd birthday on March 2.

Namrata Thakker takes a peek into his AMAZING life through his Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger pulls off the wet-hair beach look perfectly for a photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Chilling on the sets of Heropanti 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Only our birthday boy can look so hot in pink shorts!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger flexes his muscles while enjoying the London snow with his Ganpath Producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Two action superstars in one frame!

Hrithik Roshan with Tiger on the sets of War.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger gives us major fitness goals while holidaying in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

A throwback picture of Tiger on the sets of his debut film Heropanti along with co-star Kriti Sanon and Director Sabbir Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger gets ready to shoot for a commercial with one of his favourite actors, John Abraham.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Here's Tiger channelling his inner Michael Jackson to perfection!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger's fanboy moment when he met global action superstar Jackie Chan.