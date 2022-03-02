News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The AMAZING Life of Tiger Shroff

The AMAZING Life of Tiger Shroff

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 02, 2022 11:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tiger Shroff, who is getting ready for the release of his much awaited film Heropanti 2, celebrates his 32nd birthday on March 2.

Namrata Thakker takes a peek into his AMAZING life through his Instagram feed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger pulls off the wet-hair beach look perfectly for a photoshoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Chilling on the sets of Heropanti 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Only our birthday boy can look so hot in pink shorts!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger flexes his muscles while enjoying the London snow with his Ganpath Producer Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Two action superstars in one frame!

Hrithik Roshan with Tiger on the sets of War.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger gives us major fitness goals while holidaying in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

A throwback picture of Tiger on the sets of his debut film Heropanti along with co-star Kriti Sanon and Director Sabbir Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger gets ready to shoot for a commercial with one of his favourite actors, John Abraham.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Here's Tiger channelling his inner Michael Jackson to perfection!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger's fanboy moment when he met global action superstar Jackie Chan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Tiger's GIFT to his parents!
Tiger's GIFT to his parents!
Tiger has a treat for YOU!
Tiger has a treat for YOU!
'I've got a couple of offers from Hollywood'
'I've got a couple of offers from Hollywood'
IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back Indians
IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back Indians
Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine
Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine
From Lux to Kissan jam, HUL hikes prices by 3-13%
From Lux to Kissan jam, HUL hikes prices by 3-13%
'They robbed us of thousands of acres'
'They robbed us of thousands of acres'

More like this

Tiger Shroff: I loved my father in Bharat

Tiger Shroff: I loved my father in Bharat

What 2020 taught Tiger Shroff

What 2020 taught Tiger Shroff

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances