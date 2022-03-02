The AMAZING Life of Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, who is getting ready for the release of his much awaited film Heropanti 2, celebrates his 32nd birthday on March 2.
Namrata Thakker takes a peek into his AMAZING life through his Instagram feed.
Tiger pulls off the wet-hair beach look perfectly for a photoshoot.
Chilling on the sets of Heropanti 2.
Only our birthday boy can look so hot in pink shorts!
Tiger flexes his muscles while enjoying the London snow with his Ganpath Producer Jackky Bhagnani.
Two action superstars in one frame!
Hrithik Roshan with Tiger on the sets of War.
Tiger gives us major fitness goals while holidaying in the Maldives.
A throwback picture of Tiger on the sets of his debut film Heropanti along with co-star Kriti Sanon and Director Sabbir Khan.
Tiger gets ready to shoot for a commercial with one of his favourite actors, John Abraham.
Here's Tiger channelling his inner Michael Jackson to perfection!
Tiger's fanboy moment when he met global action superstar Jackie Chan.