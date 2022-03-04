News
'The magic of movies is now 100%'

By Rediff Movies
March 04, 2022 13:01 IST
Kartik believes tomorrow will be fantastic... Why is Varun dressed like a 'chick'?...Rajkummar throws a curved ball...

Kindly click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt, whose Gangubai Kathiawadi is doing well in theatres, has an announcement to make: 'The magic of movies is now 100%. Cinemas now at 100% capacity in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan shares a throwback pic with Sara Ali Khan from the sets of Coolie No 1 and asks, 'Who's prettier Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Radhika Madan has signed up for Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa: 'As always, I seek your love & blessings for this super special film.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan believes 'Tomorrow's gonna be Fantastic'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao has a question for you, 'पहचान कौन.. Sahi jawaab dene wale ko milega bahut sara pyaar. Pyaar ki hi kami hai dost duniya mein. Wohi sabse zyada zaroori hai.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran shoots for Director Papa Rao Biyyala's musical Music School, co-starring Sharman Joshi.
'Shooting Music school @yaminifilms with Raju sundar master! One of my fav choreographer. Absolutely love his work!'
'Thank you @deohanskiran for your work! You are the bestest DoP ever!'
'That's me lost in my thoughts to find me in Mary. Meet Mary from the movie Music school'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kajol celebrates sister Tanishaa Mukerji's 44th birthday on March 3 along with husband Ajay Devgn, son Yug and mother Tanuja.
'Happy birthday my darling girl... wish u a wonderful fabulous year ahead @tanishaamukerji. Love u to bits and pieces!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar savours the milk at the Pal Dhaba in Chandigarh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna works hard to get rid of the couple of pounds she put on gorging on all the mithai at her gorgeous wedding.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karan Tacker goes on a holiday and tells us, 'Yes, when you take a flight after what almost feels like a decade, you make a deal of it!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
