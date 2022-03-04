News
Meet Bhumi's Beau!

Meet Bhumi's Beau!

By Rediff Movies
March 04, 2022 10:39 IST
Ananya misses Udaipur... Nushrratt looks amazing...Sunny loves her look...

Kindly click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Meet the new member of Bhumi Pednekar's family!
'Please Welcome Our Main Man - Beau Pednekar. Since he's come into our lives, he has filled it with tons of love, laughter, sussu and potty,' she writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday misses Udaipur.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Sunny Leone's look? She sure does.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha rocks Manish Malhotra's lehenga.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh likes what she sees. We do too!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty: 'Don't ever let anyone dim your sparkle, shine on regardless.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan, who tested positive for COVID-19, updates us: 'Happy and grateful while I heal!!'
'I'm a few cups of medicinal tea away from being A ok ... I hope! This covid fatigue is properly real vitamins, water, good thoughts and a dose of being that will get you through anything it seems.'
'Checking in to say Thank you for all your love and I'm sending you mine.'
'My friends have been beyond wonderful showing me that we truly choose friends as family so much yummy khaana and love and pampering.'
'Ps - I didn't realise my hair is so frizzy .. also what should I expect post covid ? Dos and don'ts?? Lemme know xo.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty, the lady in red.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra gets coy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

 

 
