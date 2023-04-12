3 Months After Almost Dying, Jeremy Renner's Back

IMAGE: Jeremy Renner at the premiere of Rennervations in Los Angeles. Photograph: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney+

On Tuesday, April 11, Hollywood star Jeremy Renner attended the premiere of his upcoming series Rennervations in Los Angeles at the Regency Village Theatre, three months after his snowplow accident, which almost killed him.

According to Variety, the Hollywood trade publication, the Avengers actor arrived on the carpet at around 6 pm, appearing alongside his family for photographs. After walking for a bit using a cane, the actor took to a motorised scooter to assist him through press interviews.

Soon after Renner appeared at the premiere, several pictures and videos surfaced on social media and his fans shared their happy reactions watching him recovering well.

IMAGE: Rob Bender Park, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Jeremy Renner, Patrick Costello, Roxy Molohon and Skiland Judd at the Rennervations premiere. Photograph: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney+

Rennervations is set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from today, April 12.

Talking about the series, Variety reports Renner as saying, 'I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, 'How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?' And that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it.'

Renner suffered life-threatening injuries when he was run over by his 14,330-pound Sno-Cat on New Year's Day after trying to jump back into the vehicle to prevent it from hitting his nephew, reported Variety.