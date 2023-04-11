Step Inside Sonam's Delhi Home

Sonam Kapoor recently visited her in-laws' home in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.

She posted pictures of the beautiful house, decorated grandly to welcome the little baby, on Instagram.

Here's Sonam with husband Anand Ahuja, his mum Priya, brother Anant and of course, his son, Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja makes his presence felt too.

Welcome to the Ahujas' home in Delhi!

A grand spread awaits Vayu and his parents.

Sonam captions the pictures: 'Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi... @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja. With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary. PS This is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonderful team of professionals!'

Priya Ahuja comments: 'Loving every moment with Vayu, Can't thank God enough, Full of Gratitude & Love.'

Each seat has a printed menu.

Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022.

Fresh flowers adorn the rooms.

Plenty of mithai for everyone's sweet tooth too!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram