This Is How Ananya Takes A Picture!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'I literally cannot take a picture without either hitting my head or cracking up or posing too extra,' Ananya Panday confides.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari, on the other hand, takes a picture like a pro.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Want to fight Adah Sharma?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta sends love from Miami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker adds 'some sunshine to my wardrobe because it’s too gloomy everywhere else outside and in the world'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta tests a theory: 'The floor said "I'll be there for you, if you fall down." Just testing the same!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee loves this sari and explains why. 'THE ‘Sabyasachi’ @sabyasachiofficial had gifted me this saree many many years ago on a @t2telegraph shoot, I value it more than I value gold It’s my যখের ধন (treasure)।

'Took it out from my treasure trove and wore it for the 2nd time because the occasion was super special.

'The brooch from @jalsaghar_calcutta reads ‘NAYAK’ and my dear women wear it with pride, aren’t we all heroes in our own way.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Prada/Instagram

'Remember that there is never a shortage of beautiful reasons to be happy, ' Jaya Prada reminds us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi is 'Off to Madrid for #ActionAid International general assembly and then to London for #Wimbledon. No .. I’m not a fan but #Javed Akhtar is and has attended it year after year.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit celebrates her mother Snehlata Dixit's birthday and writes: 'Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda pens a heartfelt post after attending Dalbir Kaur's funeral, '“घर ज़रूर आना” was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, it’s people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this life time. Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn’t care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. “खुश रहो, जुग जुग जीयो” she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn’t enough time Dalbir ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings.'