Ranveer Does What He Has NEVER Done Before!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh wanted to do something he had never done before.

So he looked beyond the movies, and decided to learn some survivor skills by being a part of the Netflix special, Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls.

At the show's trailer launch, the actor made a grand action entry, and got straight to the point.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us scenes from the launch.

"Bear Grylls jungle ka raja hai. But Bear Grylls ke saamne mein kum hoon...mein kum hi hoon!" Ranveer tells the media, drawing in the cheers.

So what made Ranveer decide to do this show?

"Netflix ne bola itna paisa hai, mein bola chal," Ranveer says with a laugh.

Then, he adds, "My life was becoming very same-same. It was like a flat line. I have worked for 12 years and I survived in the big bad world of entertainment!"

Referring to the same room where the event took place -- Studio Number One at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri (north west Mumbai), he says, "Right where I'm standing, this is where I did my camera test, this is where I gave my audition test."

Bear Grylls makes a surprise entry via video conference, and Ranveer can't contain his excitement.

"He took me by the hand and walked me through this experience, through the dangerous forest...He took me by the hand, through the fire, so that I could grow and evolve," Ranveer says.

Just how strong is Ranveer? He does an obstacle race to prove it.