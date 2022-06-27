What's Jacqueline Watching?

Hina flirts in purple... Radhika spends Sunday in bed...Jennifer celebrates in Phuket...
Is Jacqueline Fernandez watching a screening of her upcoming Kannada thriller, Vikrant Rona, where she stars opposite Sudeep?
Tisca Chopra wants to know: 'What’s your weekend like?'
Chitrangda Singh goes shopping at Harrods in London but falls in love with the mirror instead!
Radhika Apte says, 'Sundays are for staying in bed.'
And perhaps watching her latest thriller Forensic too!
'Ready for the week?' asks Neha Sharma.
Sonal Chauhan takes a dip.
'Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for the rest of your week. I’m starting the week stronger and more energetic,' says Esha Deol.
Jennifer Winget celebrates 13 million followers by taking a trip to Phuket.
Hina Khan looks over her shoulder.
Richa Chadha spends Sunday with Ali Fazal and their cat Kamli.
Sonam Kapoor wishes cousin Arjun Kapoor on his birthday: 'Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all.'
And here's how Arjun spent his birthday!