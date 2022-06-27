News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Jacqueline Watching?

What's Jacqueline Watching?

By Rediff Movies
June 27, 2022 14:28 IST
Hina flirts in purple... Radhika spends Sunday in bed...Jennifer celebrates in Phuket...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Is Jacqueline Fernandez watching a screening of her upcoming Kannada thriller, Vikrant Rona, where she stars opposite Sudeep?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra wants to know: 'What’s your weekend like?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh goes shopping at Harrods in London but falls in love with the mirror instead!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte says, 'Sundays are for staying in bed.'

And perhaps watching her latest thriller Forensic too!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'Ready for the week?' asks Neha Sharma.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan takes a dip.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

'Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for the rest of your week. I’m starting the week stronger and more energetic,' says Esha Deol.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget celebrates 13 million followers by taking a trip to Phuket.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan looks over her shoulder.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha spends Sunday with Ali Fazal and their cat Kamli.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wishes cousin Arjun Kapoor on his birthday: 'Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all.'

And here's how Arjun spent his birthday

Rediff Movies
