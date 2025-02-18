The Reason Why She's Trending...

It's a big month for Mawra Hocane.

The Pakistani actor, who got married on February 5, would have probably faded into oblivion in India but the re-release of her 2016 film, Sanam Teri Kasam, brought her right back in the news.

The film, co-starring Harshvardhan Rane, has become a surprise hit during its second run in theatres.

Mawra recently posted pictures of her wedding held at Lahore Fort, and we take a look.

Mawra wed Ameer Gilani, her co-star in Pakistani television shows like Sabaat and Neem.

Mawra's father Mushtaq Hussain gives the couple blessings.

'And in the middle of chaos... I found you BISMILLAH 5.2.25.'

Mawra's sister Urwa Hocane hugs her.

For her nikaah ceremony, Mawra wore a pastel lehenga from Rano's Heirlooms.

'Twirling into my new life in my shiny @ranosheirloomsofficial Rano Aunty & Jahannoor you two literally curated my dream Nikkah outfit.. absolutely magical.. Thank you so so much,' she writes.

'We also restored the dupatta my mother in law wore when she got married & paired it up with Ameer's grandmother's jewellery that she wore on her wedding more than half a century ago! I just know it couldn't have been better & that no one does it like Rano's does!!! Alhumdulillah.'

For her walima ceremony (reception), Mawra chose a icy-blue toned lehenga from Zaha Couture.

Making a cute couple.

Mawra can't help but cry in her rukhsati (badaai) ceremony.

But there's always a reason to dance!

Mawra wore a mustard-toned gharara set with gold embroidery for her mehendi ceremony.

Like her mehendi design?

For her haldi ceremony, Mawra wore a yellow sharara paired with a sleeveless kurta with intricate golden detailing.

The bride with her girl squad.

