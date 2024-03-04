'I am not a star yet'

'I will talk about my personal the day my film does well at the box office because on that day, I will feel that they own me and my life completely.'

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane in Dange.

Bejoy Nambiar's Dange is Harshvardhan Rane's ninth Hindi film, but his struggle hasn't seemed to end yet.

But he says he doesn't fret when newcomers race past him.

"The tough path has made me more hardworking and disciplined than most of them put together. My discipline is my only wealth, and my perseverance is my last name," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"I have been offered Web series with a lot of abuse and lewd scenes for shock value. I have never compromised and rather, chosen the slower and steeper path. I could have made more money doing that. Maybe I could have bought a house or a fancy car but I don't want to be seen abusing and doing scenes which are only designed to shock the audience, but cannot be watched with elders and kids."

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane and Saurabh Sachdeva in Taish.

The journey, says the young actor, is becoming tougher.

"People did not buy tickets for my first Hindi film Sanam Teri Kasam, but they gave it love after downloading it.

"As a result, Producer Deepak Mukutji and Co-Directors Radhika (Rao) ma'am and Vinay (Sapru) sir did not make Part 2 as planned. Why will anyone spend money on a film if it's going to be downloaded and not watched in theatres?

"Having said that, this has made me stronger and clearer. I have to agree with a star son, who told me once at an event that fans will not buy your ticket, they will just take your selfie."

Dange is Harshvardhan's second collaboration with Bejoy Nambiar after Taish.

"I resonate with Bejoy sir's ability to keep burning and firing even when there is a thunderous shower of difficulties," he explains.

"He reminds me of a huge flame that consumes all obstacles that try to stop him. I love my character Xavier in Dange. His life goes through a spectrum of rich and strong emotions. I have given it my all, like I did in Sanam Teri Kasam, Taish and Tara Vs Bilal. I am praying that people will resonate and connect with his feelings and actions."

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane in Dange.

Harshvardhan undertook his own research for Dange.

"Like most of my films, I have written a backstory of my character Xavier's life in my mind. His childhood, what kind of smells he likes, his peculiar way of hitting people in a fight, the way he expresses his feelings to the girl, his deep feelings for his friends, his choice of words and silent smiles. Bejoy sir shocked me with the look as I was wondering how will he envision me after Taish."

Until recently, Harshvardhan was being written about for his relationships, but he refuses to speak it.

"I have always heard that a star's life is expected to be transparent and people who buy tickets have a right to know about his personal life. But I am not a star yet. I will talk about my personal the day my film does well at the box office because on that day, I will feel that they own me and my life completely."