Sanam Teri Kasam Big Hit; Loveyapa Fails

Sanam Teri Kasam got the biggest collections ever for a re-release.

IMAGE: Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane in Sanam Teri Kasam.

It was a strange weekend at the box office.

While Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa were the new releases of the week, there were a staggering nine re-releases at theatres.

These included Sanam Teri Kasam, Interstellar, Padmaavat, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Jab We Met, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kabhi Kabhie and Silsila.

Surprisingly, it's the re-release of the 2016 film, Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane, which brought in the best numbers even though it came with zero promotion.

In fact, it got the biggest collections ever for a re-release. The weekend numbers came to Rs 15 crore* (Rs 150* million), which means that the film is already a clean hit.

IMAGE: Himesh Reshammiya in Badass Ravikumar.

Badass Ravikumar benefitted from the controlled budget of just around Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million).

With most part of it being covered by the sale of satellite and OTT rights and music contributing hugely to the revenues as well, all it needs from theatrical business is to get into that Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore (Rs 150 million to Rs 200 million) range, which it will easily get.

The film did open well and though there wasn't any growth over the weekend, the overall numbers of Rs 9 crore* (Rs 90 million) so far have ensured that a lifetime of Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) is there for the taking.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in Loveyapa.

Loveyapa deserved better but opened very low at just Rs 1 crore* (Rs 10 million) and couldn't see any growth whatsoever.

The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer aimed at the Gen Z audience but did not see many footfalls. Word-of-mouth did not help either.

Its weekend collections closed around Rs 4.50 crore* (Rs 45 million) and despite the moderate cost of making, these numbers will not take the film anywhere.

IMAGE: Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey in Interstellar.

Amongst the other re-releases, Interstellar did well with a weekend of Rs 11 crore* (Rs 110 million).

The remaining saw disastrous collections, and even their combined numbers did not cross Rs 50 lakh.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.