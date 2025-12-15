HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Reason For Rakul's Glow

December 15, 2025 12:50 IST

Film and television folk enjoyed a red carpet weekend where they were recognised for their cine achievements.

A look at the 31st SOL Lions Gold Awards 2025.

Rakul Singh won the Best Actor award for De De Pyaar De 2.

 

Saidia Khateeb flashes a smile as she won the Breakthrough Performer of the Year for her noteworthy performance in the John Abraham thriller, The Diplomat.

 

Mannara Chopra won an award for the cooking competition-based comedy show Laughter Chefs.

 

Neil Nitin Mukesh won the Best Actor in a Negative Role award for the comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar.

 

Vishal Jethwa writes, 'One more feather added to the Homebound achievement. Truly humbled to receive the Lions Gold Award. So so grateful to my entire Homebound family.

'Also, it feels amazing to receive this trophy with the person who inspires me so much and for whom I have immense respect. Congratulations to you, Jijaji, and only love and love always @alpie_69.'

Vishal's jijaji is Alpesh Ramjani, an Indian-born cricketer who plays for the Uganda national cricket team, who is married to Vishal's sister Doly.

 

Deepshikkha Nagppal, who won the Iconic Contribution to Indian Entertainment Industry award.

 

Viineet Kumar Siingh with his award for Best Supporting Actor for Chhaava, alongside Ramesh Taurani.

 

Pyumori Mehta won the Best Actor in Powerful Character award.

 

Television actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi.

 

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna with his wife Akansha Chamola.

 

Daisy Shah.

 

Ashnoor Kaur.

 

Lauren Gotlieb.

 

Priyanshi Yadav.

 

Roshni Walia.

 

Kiku Sharda.

 

Rajat Bedi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

