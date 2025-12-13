HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » The Ultimate Rajinikanth Playlist

The Ultimate Rajinikanth Playlist

By DIVYA NAIR
5 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 13, 2025 09:41 IST

x

When you say the word 'superstar', few names truly come to mind.

Rajinikanth would top the list for many of us.

Be it his commanding screen presence, logic-defying action sequences, pookie romance or lightning-sharp dialogue delivery, Rajinikanth leaves his signature, owning every frame with his inimitable style.

We celebrate Thalaivar's 75th birthday with Divya Nair's premiere playlist that celebrates his magnetic swag, emotion and larger-than-life persona.

 

Style Stylu Thaan from Baasha
Music: Deva
Lyrics: Vairamuthu
Singers: S P Balasubrahmanyam, Swarnalatha

Right from the James Bond-ish entry to the flashy costumes and slick attitude, this song will remain iconic for two things: Rajini's stylish avatar and his sparkling dance chemistry with Nagma.

SP Balasubrahmanyam spices it up with his vocals.

 

Naan Autokaaran from Baasha
Music: Deva
Lyrics: Vairamuthu
Singer: S P Balasubrahmanyam

Rajinikanth became a mass hero, thanks to his humble on-screen roles. In Baasha, he plays an auto-driver.

This title song celebrates the superstar's swag in a khakhi uniform worn over a white tee. Rich in spirit, the track celebrates the auto-driver as an everyday hero.

When Rajini looks into the camera and sings, it feels like he's performing to the audience.

Naturally, the song has a likeable energy and mass appeal, which made it an anthem among rickshaw drivers in the late '90s.

 

Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali from Muthu
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Vairamuthu
Singer: S P Balasubrahmanyam

One of my personal favourites, this song has a theatrical feel to it.

The lyrics boast about the common man's potential and resilience while also encouraging the idea that God is the ultimate boss.

Rendered beautifully by SPB, Rajini urges his audience to give up greed and believe in oneself through the song.

 

Ammave Vanangatha from Mannan
Music: Ilaiyaraaja
Lyrics: Vaali
Singer: K J Yesudas

A classic from the Tamil movie Mannan, which was remade into several other languages, including Laadla in Hindi, this song is like a prayer, a tribute to mothers, that instantly melts your heart and connects with your soul. The lyrics go like 'I was born because of you. How can I ever repay this debt?'

 

Ramanin Mohanam from Netri Kann
Music: Ilaiyaraaja
Lyrics: Vaali
Singer: K J Yesudas

One of Ilaiyaraaja's delicate raag-based compositions, this song picturing Rajini alongside Menaka (Keerthy Suresh's mother) is sung masterfully by K J Yesudas, a must-listen from the '80s collection.

 

Sundari Kannal Oru Seithi from Thalapathi
Music: Ilaiyaraaja
Lyrics: Vaali
Singer: S P Balasubrahmanyam, S Janaki

Picturised on Shobhana and Rajini, who make an iconic couple, this romantic number will remain timeless for its sublime melody and emotion.

 

Rakamma Kaiyya Thattu from Thalapathi
Music: Ilaiyaraaja
Lyrics: Vaali
Singers: S P Balasubrahmanyam, S Janaki

The rhythm, the steps, the energy, everything about this foot-tapping number calls for an encore.

Rajini delivers the well-choreographed moves with effortless charm.

 

Vanthenda Paalkaaran from =Annamalai
Music: Deva
Lyrics: Vairamuthu
Singer: S P Balasubrahmanyam

Dressed in a white kurta, sneakers and vibhooti on his forehead, Rajini mixes the spirit of Holi, dancing with a dafli amid cows to create a visual spectacle that is worth a replay for his ardent fans. This was the Bollywood crossover that delighted the audience.

 

Athinthom fromChandramukhi
Music: Vidyasagar
Lyrics: B Vijay
Singer: S P Balasubramaniam

It may be hard to digest a 55-year-old Rajini romancing 21-year-old Nayanthara in this film, but SPB's rendition and Rajini's charm ensure that people of all ages will indulge in a mental jiggle to this classical rhythm with playful beats.

 

Kumthalakadi from Mannan
Music: Ilayaraja
Lyrics: Vaali
Singer: S P Balasubrahmanyam

Set inside a factory, the way Rajini teasingly mocks Vijayashanti while dancing with his peers made this catchy song an instant hit.

 

Minsara Kanna from Padayappa
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Vairamuthu
Singers: Srinivas, Nithyasree Mahadevan, Palakad Sriram

Those who have watched this movie in a theatre will never forget the impact of experiencing this song on the big screen.

Set in Vasantha raga, Rajini commands your attention as the singer, engaging in a fun yet competitive jugalbandi with Ramya Krishnan. The song is a visual and sonic treat.

 

Kaattukuyilu from Thalapathi
Music: Ilaiyaraaja
Lyrics: Vairamuthu
Singers: S P Balasubrahmanyam, K S Chithra

Besides the catchy beats, it is a special joy to watch two superstars -- Mammootty and Rajinikanth -- awkwardly shake a leg together and celebrate a moment of their friendship in this folk-inspired track.

 

Thenmadurai Vaigai Nadhi from Dharmathin Thalaivan
Music: Ilaiyaraaja
Lyrics: Vaali
Singers: S P Balasubrahmanyam, P Susheela, Malaysia Vasudevan

Featuring the superstar on the piano, the birthday song is a melodious treat that showcases his love and respect for his brother, played by Prabhu.

 

Kikku Yeruthae from Padayappa
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Vairamuthu
Singers: Mano, Febi Mani, Ganga

Known for its philosophical lyrics by Vairamuthu about the uncertainty of life, how time and destiny will decide the final course of your journey.

The vibe is fun, celebratory, while also reminding us to cherish and hold on to the present.

 

Hukum from Jailer
Music: Anirudh Ravichander
Lyrics: Super Subu
Singers: Anirudh Ravichander, Rajinikanth

Jailer was one of the first films where we saw Rajinikanth in a never-seen-before avatar, and this title track does perfect justice to Thalaivar's entry after his reveal.

Full credit to Anirudh for designing a gritty, goosebumps-worthy composition apt for the big screen.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

DIVYA NAIR / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rajinikanth's Love Affair With Bollywood
Rajinikanth's Love Affair With Bollywood
'Rajinikanth Never Jokes About His Superstardom'
'Rajinikanth Never Jokes About His Superstardom'
12 Films by Rajinikanth: The Actor, Not Superstar
12 Films by Rajinikanth: The Actor, Not Superstar
PIX: The AMAZING life of Rajinikanth!
PIX: The AMAZING life of Rajinikanth!
My Favourite Rajinikanth films
My Favourite Rajinikanth films

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Messi mania grips Kolkata as thousands welcome Argentine icon5:11

Messi mania grips Kolkata as thousands welcome Argentine...

Video: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrives in Kolkata1:47

Video: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrives in Kolkata

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project Hits Major Milestones!1:29

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO