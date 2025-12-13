The Ultimate Rajinikanth Playlist

When you say the word 'superstar', few names truly come to mind.

Rajinikanth would top the list for many of us.

Be it his commanding screen presence, logic-defying action sequences, pookie romance or lightning-sharp dialogue delivery, Rajinikanth leaves his signature, owning every frame with his inimitable style.

We celebrate Thalaivar's 75th birthday with Divya Nair's premiere playlist that celebrates his magnetic swag, emotion and larger-than-life persona.

Style Stylu Thaan from Baasha

Music: Deva

Lyrics: Vairamuthu

Singers: S P Balasubrahmanyam, Swarnalatha

Right from the James Bond-ish entry to the flashy costumes and slick attitude, this song will remain iconic for two things: Rajini's stylish avatar and his sparkling dance chemistry with Nagma.

SP Balasubrahmanyam spices it up with his vocals.

Naan Autokaaran from Baasha

Music: Deva

Lyrics: Vairamuthu

Singer: S P Balasubrahmanyam

Rajinikanth became a mass hero, thanks to his humble on-screen roles. In Baasha, he plays an auto-driver.

This title song celebrates the superstar's swag in a khakhi uniform worn over a white tee. Rich in spirit, the track celebrates the auto-driver as an everyday hero.

When Rajini looks into the camera and sings, it feels like he's performing to the audience.

Naturally, the song has a likeable energy and mass appeal, which made it an anthem among rickshaw drivers in the late '90s.

Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali from Muthu

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Vairamuthu

Singer: S P Balasubrahmanyam

One of my personal favourites, this song has a theatrical feel to it.

The lyrics boast about the common man's potential and resilience while also encouraging the idea that God is the ultimate boss.

Rendered beautifully by SPB, Rajini urges his audience to give up greed and believe in oneself through the song.

Ammave Vanangatha from Mannan

Music: Ilaiyaraaja

Lyrics: Vaali

Singer: K J Yesudas

A classic from the Tamil movie Mannan, which was remade into several other languages, including Laadla in Hindi, this song is like a prayer, a tribute to mothers, that instantly melts your heart and connects with your soul. The lyrics go like 'I was born because of you. How can I ever repay this debt?'

Ramanin Mohanam from Netri Kann

Music: Ilaiyaraaja

Lyrics: Vaali

Singer: K J Yesudas

One of Ilaiyaraaja's delicate raag-based compositions, this song picturing Rajini alongside Menaka (Keerthy Suresh's mother) is sung masterfully by K J Yesudas, a must-listen from the '80s collection.

Sundari Kannal Oru Seithi from Thalapathi

Music: Ilaiyaraaja

Lyrics: Vaali

Singer: S P Balasubrahmanyam, S Janaki

Picturised on Shobhana and Rajini, who make an iconic couple, this romantic number will remain timeless for its sublime melody and emotion.

Rakamma Kaiyya Thattu from Thalapathi

Music: Ilaiyaraaja

Lyrics: Vaali

Singers: S P Balasubrahmanyam, S Janaki

The rhythm, the steps, the energy, everything about this foot-tapping number calls for an encore.

Rajini delivers the well-choreographed moves with effortless charm.

Vanthenda Paalkaaran from =Annamalai

Music: Deva

Lyrics: Vairamuthu

Singer: S P Balasubrahmanyam

Dressed in a white kurta, sneakers and vibhooti on his forehead, Rajini mixes the spirit of Holi, dancing with a dafli amid cows to create a visual spectacle that is worth a replay for his ardent fans. This was the Bollywood crossover that delighted the audience.

Athinthom fromChandramukhi

Music: Vidyasagar

Lyrics: B Vijay

Singer: S P Balasubramaniam

It may be hard to digest a 55-year-old Rajini romancing 21-year-old Nayanthara in this film, but SPB's rendition and Rajini's charm ensure that people of all ages will indulge in a mental jiggle to this classical rhythm with playful beats.

Kumthalakadi from Mannan

Music: Ilayaraja

Lyrics: Vaali

Singer: S P Balasubrahmanyam

Set inside a factory, the way Rajini teasingly mocks Vijayashanti while dancing with his peers made this catchy song an instant hit.

Minsara Kanna from Padayappa

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Vairamuthu

Singers: Srinivas, Nithyasree Mahadevan, Palakad Sriram

Those who have watched this movie in a theatre will never forget the impact of experiencing this song on the big screen.

Set in Vasantha raga, Rajini commands your attention as the singer, engaging in a fun yet competitive jugalbandi with Ramya Krishnan. The song is a visual and sonic treat.

Kaattukuyilu from Thalapathi

Music: Ilaiyaraaja

Lyrics: Vairamuthu

Singers: S P Balasubrahmanyam, K S Chithra

Besides the catchy beats, it is a special joy to watch two superstars -- Mammootty and Rajinikanth -- awkwardly shake a leg together and celebrate a moment of their friendship in this folk-inspired track.

Thenmadurai Vaigai Nadhi from Dharmathin Thalaivan

Music: Ilaiyaraaja

Lyrics: Vaali

Singers: S P Balasubrahmanyam, P Susheela, Malaysia Vasudevan

Featuring the superstar on the piano, the birthday song is a melodious treat that showcases his love and respect for his brother, played by Prabhu.

Kikku Yeruthae from Padayappa

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Vairamuthu

Singers: Mano, Febi Mani, Ganga

Known for its philosophical lyrics by Vairamuthu about the uncertainty of life, how time and destiny will decide the final course of your journey.

The vibe is fun, celebratory, while also reminding us to cherish and hold on to the present.

Hukum from Jailer

Music: Anirudh Ravichander

Lyrics: Super Subu

Singers: Anirudh Ravichander, Rajinikanth

Jailer was one of the first films where we saw Rajinikanth in a never-seen-before avatar, and this title track does perfect justice to Thalaivar's entry after his reveal.

Full credit to Anirudh for designing a gritty, goosebumps-worthy composition apt for the big screen.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff