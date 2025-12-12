Now, Watch Kaantha On OTT

Vampires, murders, superheroes and romantic reunions galore, it's quite a package of emotions on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists the options.

Kaantha

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

In 1950s Madras, Kaantha unravels the mystery behind a big studio murder as Rana Daggubatti's cop digs deep into the character of a filmmaker (P Samuthirakani) and his superstar hero (Dulquer Salmaan).

Dracula: A Love Tale

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Director Luc Besson recreates Bram Stoker's gothic classic across scrumptious visuals and emotionally provocative portrayal of a cursed romance and lifelong yearning.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Daniel Craig slips into his sleuth shoes once again to play Detective Benoit Blanc. Only this time, he's investigating a death in a small-town church with its share of sly suspects and sneaky secrets.

Superman

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Behold the man of steel in brand new adaptation of the DC universe as he juggles between his Kryptonian roots and Earthly obligations and confronts villainy of Lex Luthor proportions.

Merv

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Daredevil's Charlie Cox and New Girl's Zooey Deschanel play a couple that's no longer together yet compelled to holiday together in Florida for the sake of their depressed dog leading to the inevitable reigniting of romance.

Single Papa

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Kunal Kemmu conveys the travails of becoming a single dad after he decides to adopt the baby he's discovered in the back of his car in the comic series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Percy Jackson and his band of cronies continue their adventures around Camp Half Blood and Olympian Gods in the second season of its adaptation of Rick Riordian's young adult fantasy novels.

Saali Mohabbat

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Tisca Chopra gets behind the camera in her directorial debut concerning a small-town murder mystery led by the expressive Radhika Apte.

Man Vs Baby

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Rowan Atkinson turns into a reluctant babysitter during Christmastime to hilarious results whilst reprising his role of Trevor Bingley in this follow-up to Man Vs Bee.

Real Kashmir Football Club

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Like any good underdog triumph story, eight episodes of Real Kashmir Football Club dwells into the making of an impossible dream come true with optimists Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul at its helm.

12A Railway Colony

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

An easy-going fella's romantic aspirations are shattered when he becomes a prime suspect in his dream girl's murder and clearing his name is a matter of survival.

Aaromaley

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A starry-eyed youth gets a reality check when his idea of fairy tale romances falls flat on his face in Aaromaley's rom-com pursuits.

Surely Tomorrow

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

When destiny reunites ex-flames in the most unusual fashion, one of them will use the opportunity to prove his love in Korean heart-throb Park Seo-joon's return to the romantic genre after a long, LONG time.

F1

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Racing legend, played by a commanding Brad Pitt, proves he's still got what it takes when entrusted with getting a struggling Formula 1 team on track and mentoring an upcoming talent.

The Great Shamsuddin Family

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Pesky relatives are the last thing one needs inundating their apartment when a work deadline is hanging on their head as Kritika Kamra finds out to her irritation in The Great Shamsuddin Family, directed by Peepli [Live]'s Anusha Rizvi.

The Hunting Wives

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Fresh moved from New England to East Texas, a young woman is lured into a socialite's elite clique, Hunting Wives, in this eight-part adaptation of May Cobb's thrilling novel.

Oh. What. Fun

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Neglected by her family despite her best attempts to create a perfect mood for the holidays, Michelle Pfeiffer refuses to be taken for granted and sets out on a spirited adventure of her own.

Sister Midnight

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

After gathering tons of accolades for its madcap take on the vampire lore in the film festival circles, Radhika Apte's sensational turn as a newly albeit unhappily married woman experiencing wild chaos following an insect's bite drops to impress on OTT.

