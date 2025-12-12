Aamir-Gauri Go On A Movie Date

Kapil Sharma invited film folk to watch his latest feature film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, at a special screening in Mumbai.

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan enjoy a movie date.

Trust Kapil Sharma to make his screenings just as much fun as his movies.

Yes, folks, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a hoot, and well worth your time.

Kapil's biggest supporter, his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma has three wives in the film, played by Ayesha Khan...

Tridha Choudhury...

Parul Gulati, seen here with Manjot Singh.

Hira Warina.

Did Archana Puran Singh, Kapil's co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show, laugh at his jokes in her characteristic way in the film too? She's seen here with husband Parmeet Sethi and their son Ayushmaan.

Krushna Abhishek, seen here with wife Kashmera Shah, is an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna gives a hand to Kapil's mother Janak Rani.

Kiku Sharda with wife Priyanka.

Tabu.

Ameesha Patel.

Manjiri Phadnis.

Bharti Singh.

Aamna Sharif.

Tiger Shroff.

Manoj Bajpayee.

Suneil Shetty.

Anil Kapoor.

Salim Merchant.

Johnny Lever with wife Sujatha and their daughter Jamie Lever.

The Burmawala brothers: Abbas, Mustan, Hussain with Abbas' son Mustafa, Kumar Sanu and a guest.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff