HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Aamir-Gauri Go On A Movie Date

Aamir-Gauri Go On A Movie Date

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 12, 2025 13:40 IST

x

Kapil Sharma invited film folk to watch his latest feature film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, at a special screening in Mumbai.

 

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan enjoy a movie date.

 

Trust Kapil Sharma to make his screenings just as much fun as his movies.

Yes, folks, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a hoot, and well worth your time.

 

Kapil's biggest supporter, his wife Ginni Chatrath.

 

Kapil Sharma has three wives in the film, played by Ayesha Khan...

 

Tridha Choudhury...

 

Parul Gulati, seen here with Manjot Singh.

 

Hira Warina.

 

Did Archana Puran Singh, Kapil's co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show, laugh at his jokes in her characteristic way in the film too? She's seen here with husband Parmeet Sethi and their son Ayushmaan.

 

Krushna Abhishek, seen here with wife Kashmera Shah, is an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

 

Krushna gives a hand to Kapil's mother Janak Rani.

 

Kiku Sharda with wife Priyanka.

 

Tabu.

 

Ameesha Patel.

 

Manjiri Phadnis.

 

Bharti Singh.

 

Aamna Sharif.

 

Tiger Shroff.

 

Manoj Bajpayee.

 

Suneil Shetty.

 

Anil Kapoor.

 

Salim Merchant.

 

Johnny Lever with wife Sujatha and their daughter Jamie Lever.

 

The Burmawala brothers: Abbas, Mustan, Hussain with Abbas' son Mustafa, Kumar Sanu and a guest.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review
'Rajinikant Never Jokes About His Superstardom'
'Rajinikant Never Jokes About His Superstardom'
'Grammy's Coming Home This Year'
'Grammy's Coming Home This Year'
'Suhana Can Kick Ass Like A Pro'
'Suhana Can Kick Ass Like A Pro'
'I Was Becoming A Mini Dilip Kumar'
'I Was Becoming A Mini Dilip Kumar'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 2

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

webstory image 3

8 Raita Recipes: From Bowl to Soul

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar Steals the Spotlight With Her Beauty!1:13

Sara Tendulkar Steals the Spotlight With Her Beauty!

Rakul Singh rocks casual look at Mumbai airport1:02

Rakul Singh rocks casual look at Mumbai airport

Rhea Chakraborty Slays in a Stylish Denim Look!1:03

Rhea Chakraborty Slays in a Stylish Denim Look!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO