Gullak 3 Review

Heart-warming stories and stellar performances make Gullak 3 a must watch, applauds Namrata Thakker.

TVF is back with the third season of their successful show, Gullak, starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar.

Here, we see our favourite Mishra family tackling new problems but with the same warmth and craziness.

While Santosh Mishra (Jameel Khan) finds himself in a tough spot when he gets suspended from his job for no good reason, Annu (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) hustles hard in order to succeed in his first real job.

Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni) takes centrestage when it's time for her husband to make an important decision in someone else's life.

As for Aman, he's still the kid in the family who is slowly growing up but he knows exactly what he needs to do to stay happy in life.

Like previous seasons, this one also has five episodes with different stories, all of which are relatable, well-executed and will definitely stir up strong emotions.

The best part about the show is that you can just pick up any episode and watch without having to worry about following a set storyline or plot.

All the characters are well-etched and have equal amount of screen time in each episode.

In the acting department, everyone delivers yet again, including the supporting cast.

Harsh Mayar is exceptionally good with his comic timing and expressions. It's hard not to laugh even when he's just sitting or standing in the frame.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta continues to show his versatility as an actor, making me wonder why he hasn't got any big offers from Bollywood yet.

Geetanjali Kulkarni and Jameel Khan's characters may have flaws, but their acting is flawless.

The show would have been even more fun and exciting if we got to see Bittu ki mummy aka Sunita Rajwar more often on screen.

Another aspect that works wonderfully in the favour of the show is that none of characters are preachy and yet, they give out a strong message in every episode.

And that's not the case with just season 3 but all of the seasons.

Story wise, Gullak doesn't offer any surprises or wow moments.

It simply showcases a middle-class family and the struggles of their day-to-day lives. Struggles that all of us may have faced at some point in our lives.

Add a whole lot of humour, some terrific acting, soulful background music and voila, we have show that makes us smile throughout but at the same time, leaves us overwhelmed with a gamut of emotions.

If you loved watching season 1 and season 2, you have to binge-watch season 3 as well.

It's a wholesome show that you can enjoy watching with your family.

Gullak 3 is streaming on SonyLIV.

Rediff Rating: