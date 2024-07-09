The Man Who Got Slapped On Bigg Boss 3

Everyone is talking about the tight slap that Armaan Malik gave Vishal Pandey on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Interestingly, Vishal has a fan following of his own, even before he stepped inside the house, as he is a fashion influencer who is also trying his hand at acting.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at just who Vishal is.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

Born on November 21, 1997, Vishal started his social media journey while still in school, making lip-sync and dance videos on TikTok.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

He quickly became popular and collaborated with good friends Bhavin Bhanushali and Sameeksha Sud. The trio were a hit on social media and called themselves Teen Tigada.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

The trio decided to focus on their individual journeys post pandemic and went their separate ways with Vishal starting his own YouTube channel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

Today, Vishal is a fashion and lifestyle content creator with 9.3 million followers on Instagram and several awards to his credit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

Vishal with his mother Renu Pandey at a wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

With his beautiful sister Neha Pandey at her haldi ceremony in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

Caught candid: Vishal sharing a fun moment with Bhavin Bhanushali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

Apart from being a social media influencer, Vishal is also an actor. He has featured in several music videos and made his acting debut with the Ravi Dubey starrer Web series Lakhan Leela Bhargava.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

Vishal has collaborated with Aamir Khan and Anurag Kashyap.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

Vishal found himself out of favour with Armaan Malik when he commented that he 'liked' Armaan's wife Kritika.

Vishal's family have shown their unconditional support to him, and are now requesting Armaan's eviction from the show.

Do you think he should have been slapped? Have your say here!