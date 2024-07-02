'I Accepted Armaan's Second Marriage Because...'

'If anyone else had been in my place, she would not have accepted it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Malik/Instagram

YouTube Content Creator Payal Malik was the second contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

She had entered the house with her husband and YouTube Content Creator Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika Malik.

Discussing her early eviction, Payal says, "It was an unfair decision. Naezy had no reason to nominate me."

How does she handle trolling on social media?

"We have experience," she answers. "We have been using YouTube and Instagram for four years. We faced trolling and harsh comments in the first year but later, people started recognising us. They thought we were not like that, so trolling does not have that much effect on our lives now."

IMAGE: Payal with husband Armaan Malik. Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Malik/Instagram

How does Payal handle Armaan's second marriage?

"The experience that I faced in my life has been very bad. If anyone else had been in my place, she would not have accepted it. But I did because my circumstances were bad," she says.

"I left Armaan for 1.25 years but due to some circumstances, we have to accept it and live happily together.

"It was very difficult but after some time, the difficulty changed into love. Kritika and I have become so attached that we love each other more than Armaan," she says.

IMAGE: Payal and Kritika with Armaan Malik. Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Is polygamy the reason behind her eviction?

"We don't promote this. We are giving a message to our viewers that no man has the right to do two marriages because a woman can't share her husband. That's not the reason for my eviction," she shares.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streamz on JioCinema.