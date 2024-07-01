News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet The Vada Pav Girl

Meet The Vada Pav Girl

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 01, 2024 14:59 IST
Chandrika Dixit aka the Vada Pav girl from Delhi is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3 and we aren't surprised at all, courtesy how viral she's been on social media.

Just who is this vada pav girl?

Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at her through her Instagram feed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera/Instagram

Hailing from Indore, Chandrika rose to fame after she started a vada pav stall in Delhi's Sainik Vihar area.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera/Instagram

But Ms Dixit didn't go viral on social media until she was featured in a food vlog by Youtuber Amit Jindal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera/Instagram

Once the vlog went viral, Chandrika became popular overnight and her vada pav business skyrocketed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera/Instagram

Chandrika with another social media star, Sunil Patil aka Dolly Chaiwala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera/Instagram

Despite being well known, Chandrika has faced challenges in running her vada pav stall as she was often harassed for bribes by municipal staff, a common problem faced by street vendors in India.

She was even arrested by the police when she tried to organise a Bhandara on the occasion of her son's birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera/Instagram

Before turning entrepreneur, Chandrika worked at Haldiram's for four years but quit her job when her son fell ill.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera/Instagram

Chandrika's date night with hubby Yugam Gera.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Chandrika revealed she earns Rs 40,000 per day through her vada pav stall, thanks to her social media fame.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera/Instagram

Here's Chandrika with Punjabi singer and philanthropist Amandeep Singh with whom she has a done a music video titled Darji.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Gera/Instagram

Seeking blessings with her family at the Shri Narsingh Hanuman Mandir at Chandni Chowk.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
