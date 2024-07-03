News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bigg Boss OTT: Who Is Shivani Kumari?

Bigg Boss OTT: Who Is Shivani Kumari?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 03, 2024 09:29 IST
She's a true blue desi influencer, who comes from a village in Uttar Pradesh, and is slowly becoming a household name.

Shivani Kumari, one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3, is popular on social media but not many are aware of her journey and struggles.

Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at Shivani through her Instagram feed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivani/Instagram

Born on September 18, 2002, Shivani hails from an Uttar Pradesh village called Ariyari and started her social media journey with Tik Tok in 2019.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivani/Instagram

Thanks to her relatable and authentic village life content, Shivani quickly became popular. After Tik Tok was banned in 2020, she started making her presence felt on Instagram and YouTube.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivani/Instagram

Currently, Shivani has a fan base of 4.6 million followers on Instagram and 2.39 million followers on her YouTube channel.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivani/Instagram

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her mother.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivani/Instagram

Initially, Shivani's mother was against her being on social media but Shivani continued to work hard and soon her videos started going viral.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivani/Instagram

With her hard earned money, the 22-year-old influencer got her three sisters married, cleared her family debt, paid off the mortgage, freed her ancestral land and built a big house for her family in the village.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivani/Instagram

Shivani with the other popular social media influencer, Shivam Malik.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivani/Instagram

Interestingly, Shivani has known Armaan Malik even before they were locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. In fact, here she is attending his wedding.

But the two aren't getting along well in the game.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivani/Instagram

Shivani, who is known for her dance videos as well, has featured in many music videos and is often compared to former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivani/Instagram

Shivani is also a car enthusiast and has quite a few in her fleet.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
