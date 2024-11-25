The First Song Ranbir Played For Raha Was...

'If you just listen to the lyrics, they're so simple. It's definitely a great philosophy to live life by.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their daughter Raha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor participated in a special conversation with film-maker Rahul Rawail at the International Film Festival of India in Goa on Sunday to celebrate his grandfather Raj Kapoor's birth centenary.

During the session, Ranbir shared an adorable moment about his daughter Raha and her introduction to music.

The first song he played for Raja was Raj Kapoor's iconic track Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar from the 1959 classic Anari.

"I am an '80s kid. It is my anthem, my favourite song. The first song I made my daughter Raha hear was Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar. I think even if you just listen to the lyrics, they're so simple. It's definitely a great philosophy to live life by," Ranbir said.

Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar is a timeless track sung by Mukesh, composed by Shankar-Jaikishan, and written by Shailendra.

Anari was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and starred starred Raj Kapoor, Nutan and Lalita Pawar.

Interestingly, Ranbir sings a Malayalam lullaby to his daughter too.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor at IFFI in Goa, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

Speaking at a packed auditorium at Goa's Kala Academy, Ranbir shared that the Raj Kapoor Film Festival will take place on December 13-15 across India, featuring restored versions of 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films.

He also spoke about his ongoing efforts to restore his grandfather's films alongside the National Film Development Corporation of India, the National Film Archives of India, his uncle Kunal Kapoor and the Film Heritage Foundation.

"We have done 10 films so far, and have much more to do. I am really hopeful you guys will check out his work because there are so many people who haven't seen it," Ranbir said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

Ranbir reflected on the relevance of celebrating cinematic legends, saying, "It's important we remember our roots -- not just Raj Kapoor but so many film-makers and artistes who have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

"When I first met Alia, she didn't know who Kishore Kumar is. It's just the circle of life. People are forgotten, and new artistes take over," he revealed.

Ranbir also touched upon his dream of creating a biopic on Raj Kapoor's life.

"A biopic is not just about celebrating someone's success but honestly portraying their struggles, relationships, and low points. I've spoken to Sanjay Leela Bhansali about it but it's a tough project. I'm not sure if my family would agree to show that side of his life," he explained.

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Saawariya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhansali Productions/Instagram

Ranbir is set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 17 years on the film, Love And War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir, who debuted under Bhansali's direction in 2007's Saawariya, spoke about reuniting with the director: "I am extremely excited. He is my godfather. Everything I know about films, everything I know about acting, it is something I learnt from him.

"Working with him after 17 years feels the same. His passion for cinema is unmatched.

"He hasn't changed at all. He is extremely hard working. All he thinks about is his movies. He just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, do something different," he added.

Love And War was announced in January and is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

Ranbir will be also be seen next in Animal Park and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he will reportedly portray Lord Ram.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com