Ranbir Gets Sweet Kiss From Raha

How did the stars keep busy over the weekend?

After spending quality time in Italy, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in India.

Alia and Ranbir with their daughter Raha was spotted at Mumbai airport during the early hours of Monday.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Ranbir could be seen holding Raha as Alia walked beside them.

What caught everyone's attention was Raha showering love on her dad by planting sweet kisses on his cheeks.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shah Rukh Khan (in white hat) also returned to Mumbai with family after spending time on the Ambanis' Italian cruise like Alia and Ranbir.

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani was also spotted at the airport.

Photograph: ANI Photo

In visuals captured by the paps, SRK, wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan can be seen exiting Mumbai airport.

Salman Khan was also spotted at the airport as was Ranveer Singh and Jawan Director Atlee.

Soon to be mother Deepika Padukone had different plans for the weekend.

Deepika was spotted with her mum Ujjala Padukone at a dinner date in the city.

Deepika wore a floral top while Ujjala Padukone opted for a printed top. Mum and daughter wore denim.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were out on a date night, dressed in shades of white.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar