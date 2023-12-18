The Film Shah Rukh Khan Made For Himself

'I want to end the year with a film for me.'

"I made Jawan. Fir maine socha maine ladke ladkiyu ke liye bana di, apane liye kuch nahi banayi. Fir maine Dunki bana di. Ye meri vaali film hai jo mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai.. The year started with Pathaan for me, which was always lady's first for the girls and I want to end the year with a film for me," Shah Rukh Khan said about Dunki.

Khan expects the film to leave audiences with a feeling of love for their country and family, "between the giggles and laughter".

Khan was promoting the film at Dubai's Global Village, where he also performed on the song,Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

"When we finished the film and saw it for the first time, em>humko aisa laga Raju Hirani saab ne love story bana di hai, which spans ages," he added.

"It's a very touching film. I think ye pyaar ki kahani hai, isme action hai jo Raju Hirani ne kabhi dala nahi hai. Both saare sequences aise hai jo, I think, maine nahi kiye hue."

"Raju never shows his films in the trailers and teasers. He likes people to come to the theatre and enjoy it. So you will find lots of love and comedy."

The superstar heaped praise on co-star Vicky Kaushal.

"Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. I feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. And jab aap Dunki mein Vicky Kaushal ko dekheinge toh aapko bohat pyaar aaega unpar. He has done well and I got a lot to learn from him," he said.

Dunki releases in theatres on December 21.