Shah Rukh, Suhana Pray At Sai Baba Temple

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana worshipped at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Thursday, December 14.

SRK is probably asking for Sai Baba's blessings before his Christmas release, Dunki.

The film releases on December 21, a day before Prabhas' action-packed Salaar.

Suhana's career has started on a good note, with some audiences loving her Veronica take in Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies.

Watch SRK, Suhana pray at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh visited the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu.

The actor visited the shrine before the release of his blockbuster films, Pathaan and Jawan as well.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki features an ensemble cast of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, besides the superstar himself.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach London.

Will the year end with a smash hit for Khan? Let's wait and watch.

SRK takes a quick break from his prayers to pose for a picture.