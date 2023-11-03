Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters.

The keenly-awaited teaser for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is finally here, coinciding with the actor's 58th birthday on November 2.

Titled 'Drop 1', the first glimpse promises his return to his sweet and affable on-screen image in Rajkumar Hirani's trademark style.

The close to two-minute video begins with a gloomy song as we see Shah Rukh walking across the barren land with a group of people, all dressed in black.

The tension escalates when a suspicious man aims to fire a shot at them.

The video goes back in time as we meet SRK's small-towner named Hardy and his bunch of friends who are keen on moving abroad with the hope for a better life.

These include Taapsee Pannu's Punjabi kudi Manu, Vicky Kaushal's nerdy-looking Sukhi, and two others.

We learn that Manu is Hardy's sweetheart and these friends are like his family. The determined Hardy then vows to get his buddies to London by hook or by crook.

The clip ends with a sound of a gunshot announcing the film's soon-to-be-released 'Drop 2'.

What makes Dunki exciting is the maiden collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. This was one association waiting to happen after it failed to materialise on multiple occasions in the past.

It arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing heavy duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge.

This Shah Rukh is reminiscent of the same old charming and wisecracking star we once enjoyed watching on screen. And it is quite refreshing to see him in this light-hearted avatar.

With Rajkumar Hirani at the helm, there's an ample dose of laughter and emotions here, promising a wholsesome, heart-warming tale.

Dunki arrives in cinemas on December 22.