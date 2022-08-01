News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Day Before Sonakshi Became...

The Day Before Sonakshi Became...

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: August 01, 2022 14:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood works hard, but travels harder!

Here's bringing you beautiful images from their travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha, who is in London to shoot for Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness: 'The day before I become #NikitaRoy'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

With a movie title like that, a visit to the bookstore is a must!

Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi's brother Kussh S Sinha, and co-stars Paresh Rawal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan promote their August romance, Sita Ramam.

'Andhra we are coming to you!' exclaims Dulquer. 'First stop Vijayawada and then onto Vizag!! Cannot wait to meet all of you!!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia can't look away from son Guriq as they enjoy some pool time in Delhi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Mahesh Babu visits wife Namrata Shirodkar who's on a detox week in St Moritz, Switzerland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta takes in the Mediterranean Sea.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

From California, Mithila Palkar heads to New York.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Kajol can't stop laughing!
Kajol can't stop laughing!
What Are Ananya-Vijay Up To?
What Are Ananya-Vijay Up To?
What To Watch On OTT This Week!
What To Watch On OTT This Week!
Recipe: Brown Rice Salad
Recipe: Brown Rice Salad
Mouni Gets A Joyful Hug From...
Mouni Gets A Joyful Hug From...
Manufacturing activity touches 8-month high in July
Manufacturing activity touches 8-month high in July
When Sara's In A Royal Mood...
When Sara's In A Royal Mood...

More like this

Janhvi-Varun's Bawaal Trip Through Europe

Janhvi-Varun's Bawaal Trip Through Europe

What are Sussanne-Abhay-Preity upto in the US?

What are Sussanne-Abhay-Preity upto in the US?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances