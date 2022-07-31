News
Rediff.com  » Movies »  What Are Ananya-Vijay Up To?

What Are Ananya-Vijay Up To?

By Rediff Movies
July 31, 2022 09:45 IST
Ranveer's unruffled... Farah shares a throwback pic... And Pranutan shares a B&W one...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda take a ride in a Mumbai local train.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh looks unruffled with the stir his naked photoshoot for a magazine has created.

On Friday, the star created lovely moments on the ramp with his wife, Deepika Padukone.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan shares a throwback picture from her sangeet with Rani Mukerji and Priyanka Chopra.

She writes, 'Drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet with @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. ( btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace n hair extensions).'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan shares a B&W picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Divya Dutta is a 'sari mei naari'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mammootty/Instagram

Mammootty poses for a picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Karan Singh Grover is a 'work in progress.'

Rediff Movies
