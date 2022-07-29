What are Sussanne-Abhay-Preity upto in the US?

It's a small world and Bollywood knows that only too well. That's why they're always on the move!
Preity Zinta meets up with Sussanne Khan in Los Angeles and writes, 'There are friends in life & there are friends for life. Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting.'
The ladies then met up with Abhay Deol in Beverly Hills.
Preity writes, 'What a fun evening reminiscing about the past, laughing in the present & hoping for all things wonderful in the future.'
Sayani Gupta makes the sunset in Santorini, Greece, look good.
Pooja Hegde sets off to her next destination: 'London, you were beautiful but for now..Onto my next Continent... USA Babyyy.'
Ileana D'Cruz shares a throwback picture from the Maldives with Mentalhood Director Karishma Kohli.
Namrata Shirodkar shares a picture from her detox week in Switzerland: 'What a week it has been !! All vegan and plant based foods .. Feeling fresh and lite like a feather .. me is proud of me.'
Pooja Banerjee is carefree in Goa.
Hina Khan enjoys the rains in this throwback picture from Prague.