What are Sussanne-Abhay-Preity upto in the US?

It's a small world and Bollywood knows that only too well. That's why they're always on the move!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta meets up with Sussanne Khan in Los Angeles and writes, 'There are friends in life & there are friends for life. Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

The ladies then met up with Abhay Deol in Beverly Hills.

Preity writes, 'What a fun evening reminiscing about the past, laughing in the present & hoping for all things wonderful in the future.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta makes the sunset in Santorini, Greece, look good.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde sets off to her next destination: 'London, you were beautiful but for now..Onto my next Continent... USA Babyyy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz shares a throwback picture from the Maldives with Mentalhood Director Karishma Kohli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar shares a picture from her detox week in Switzerland: 'What a week it has been !! All vegan and plant based foods .. Feeling fresh and lite like a feather .. me is proud of me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Banerjee/Instagram

Pooja Banerjee is carefree in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan enjoys the rains in this throwback picture from Prague.