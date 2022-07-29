News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What are Sussanne-Abhay-Preity upto in the US?

What are Sussanne-Abhay-Preity upto in the US?

By Rediff Movies
July 29, 2022 14:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's a small world and Bollywood knows that only too well. That's why they're always on the move!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta meets up with Sussanne Khan in Los Angeles and writes, 'There are friends in life & there are friends for life. Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

The ladies then met up with Abhay Deol in Beverly Hills.

Preity writes, 'What a fun evening reminiscing about the past, laughing in the present & hoping for all things wonderful in the future.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta makes the sunset in Santorini, Greece, look good.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde sets off to her next destination: 'London, you were beautiful but for now..Onto my next Continent... USA Babyyy.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz shares a throwback picture from the Maldives with Mentalhood Director Karishma Kohli.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar shares a picture from her detox week in Switzerland: 'What a week it has been !! All vegan and plant based foods .. Feeling fresh and lite like a feather .. me is proud of me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Banerjee/Instagram

Pooja Banerjee is carefree in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan enjoys the rains in this throwback picture from Prague.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Kalki and Sappho's WONDERFUL Beach Holiday
Kalki and Sappho's WONDERFUL Beach Holiday
'Darlings is funny, it is wicked'
'Darlings is funny, it is wicked'
Who Is Huma Qureshi Partying With?
Who Is Huma Qureshi Partying With?
'Everybody can be an entrepreneur'
'Everybody can be an entrepreneur'
Why Are Ukrainians Messaging Russians?
Why Are Ukrainians Messaging Russians?
Active Covid cases in India decline
Active Covid cases in India decline
The Magnificent Shilpa Shetty!
The Magnificent Shilpa Shetty!

More like this

Nargis has a question for you!

Nargis has a question for you!

Deepika Says NO to Karan Johar!

Deepika Says NO to Karan Johar!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances