Nia goes green... Shanaya has fun in Ibiza... Anusha gets into a bathtub...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Who is making Kajol laugh like that?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari makes sure to look ahead in life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor is living it up in Ibiza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar gets into a bathtub.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma goes on a long drive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta says, 'You caught me staring, but I caught you staring back at me. A space full of people, but I choose to stare at you. Yes, you!'