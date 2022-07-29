Your OTT Menu: Mothers. Vampires. Politicians.

Fascinating new offerings as well as a steady supply of remakes and biopics colour the OTT scene this week. Sukanya Verma lists her picks.
Licorice Pizza
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Delightful debutants, warm nostalgia and that crazy little thing called first love sparkle through Paul Thomas Anderson;s acclaimed slice-of-life about young romance in 1973.
Crimes of the Future
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: English
Master of body horror David Cronenberg revisits the genre in his latest creepfest, involving growing and removing of organs in front of a live audience, starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux.
Good Luck Jerry
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
In this remake of Tamil black comedy, Kolamaavu Kokila, Janhvi Kapoor slips into Nayanthara's shoes to play a small-town girl sucked into the world of drug trafficking.
The Batman
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
It's back to Batman taking on Gotham City's bad boys in a brand new take from Director Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson slipping in the role of the Caped Crusader and coming out tops.
Masaba Masaba (Season 2)
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English, Hindi
Real life mom-daughter duo of fashion designer Masaba and actress Neena Gupta play out a fictional version of their lives in this breezy series, now entering its second season.
Big Mouth
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
The chocolate face star of hit K-Dramas like Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio and While You Were Sleeping stars as a blabbermouth lawyer mistaken for a master swindler.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam (with subtitles)
R Madhavan writes, directs, produces as well as acts in Rocketry to tell the true story of the injustice meted out at ISRO scientist Dr S Nambi Narayanan after he was falsely implicated of espionage.
No Sudden Move
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
The Steven Soderbergh touch is unmistakable in this crime caper wherein a bunch of criminals seek explanation for a heist gone wrong from the one who hired them.
Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Raajneeti
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
The mighty talented Vineet Kumar Singh documents the rise and fall of a local gangster-turned-politician, Haroon Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb in the heartland of Bihar.
Light & Magic
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Star Wars nerds simply cannot afford to miss the behind-the-scenes action in the six-part documentary focusing on Industrial Light & Magic -- the special effects company founded for this purpose by its maker George Lucas.
Parallel Mothers
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)
Two pregnant women, a teenager and a middle-aged one, bond over motherhood and more against Pedro Almodovar's trademark warmth and aesthetic.
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Persian (with subtitles)
Watch and find out why Ana Lily Amirpour's stylish black and white vampire Western noir boasting of a funky soundtrack and patriarchy smashing tones is such a classic.
Cyrano
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Joe Wright's romantic musical adapted from Erica Schmidt's stage play proves itself as more than a classic love triangle in Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett's compelling performances.