Your OTT Menu: Mothers. Vampires. Politicians.

Fascinating new offerings as well as a steady supply of remakes and biopics colour the OTT scene this week. Sukanya Verma lists her picks.

Licorice Pizza

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Delightful debutants, warm nostalgia and that crazy little thing called first love sparkle through Paul Thomas Anderson;s acclaimed slice-of-life about young romance in 1973.

Crimes of the Future

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: English

Master of body horror David Cronenberg revisits the genre in his latest creepfest, involving growing and removing of organs in front of a live audience, starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux.

Good Luck Jerry

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

In this remake of Tamil black comedy, Kolamaavu Kokila, Janhvi Kapoor slips into Nayanthara's shoes to play a small-town girl sucked into the world of drug trafficking.

The Batman

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

It's back to Batman taking on Gotham City's bad boys in a brand new take from Director Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson slipping in the role of the Caped Crusader and coming out tops.

Masaba Masaba (Season 2)

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English, Hindi

Real life mom-daughter duo of fashion designer Masaba and actress Neena Gupta play out a fictional version of their lives in this breezy series, now entering its second season.

Big Mouth

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The chocolate face star of hit K-Dramas like Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio and While You Were Sleeping stars as a blabbermouth lawyer mistaken for a master swindler.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam (with subtitles)

R Madhavan writes, directs, produces as well as acts in Rocketry to tell the true story of the injustice meted out at ISRO scientist Dr S Nambi Narayanan after he was falsely implicated of espionage.

No Sudden Move

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The Steven Soderbergh touch is unmistakable in this crime caper wherein a bunch of criminals seek explanation for a heist gone wrong from the one who hired them.

Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Raajneeti

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

The mighty talented Vineet Kumar Singh documents the rise and fall of a local gangster-turned-politician, Haroon Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb in the heartland of Bihar.

Light & Magic

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Star Wars nerds simply cannot afford to miss the behind-the-scenes action in the six-part documentary focusing on Industrial Light & Magic -- the special effects company founded for this purpose by its maker George Lucas.

Parallel Mothers

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Two pregnant women, a teenager and a middle-aged one, bond over motherhood and more against Pedro Almodovar's trademark warmth and aesthetic.

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Persian (with subtitles)

Watch and find out why Ana Lily Amirpour's stylish black and white vampire Western noir boasting of a funky soundtrack and patriarchy smashing tones is such a classic.

Cyrano

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Joe Wright's romantic musical adapted from Erica Schmidt's stage play proves itself as more than a classic love triangle in Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett's compelling performances.