The Day Allu Arjun Won A National Award

Allu Arjun is the first Telugu actor to receive a National Award for Best Actor.
The Pushpa: The Rise actor documented the historic moment with pictures from before and after the awards ceremony.
Allu Arjun's wife Sneha gets him ready for the big day.
She writes, 'A special day, a momentous memory! Your commitment to your work has always been a delight to watch Etched with love and admiration.'
A selfie before heading for the awards ceremony.
The couple, who got married in 2011, leave for the awards ceremony.
His father Allu Arvind seemed thrilled with his son's big moment, and told ANI, "It is very exciting. I am very fortunate to be here and see my son getting this award."
His mum Nirmala Allu.
Allu Arjun shares a moment with Composer Devi Sri Prasad, who won the Best Music Director Award for his composition in Pushpa: The Rise and writes, 'Very memorable to receive it along with my childhood friend, my music director, my well wisher & my cheer leader. Soo glad we received our first together. From Chennai roads to Delhi auditorium … it's a 25 years journey.'
Allu Arjun shares a fanboy moment with Waheeda Rehman, and writes, 'It was a life time experience to witness Shri Waheeda Rehmanji
Flanked by Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who won Best Actor awards for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.
Does a day go by without doing the signature Pushpa pose?
'It's was a pleasure having the company of dear @kritisanon. A well deserved award for a league jumper performance. What a lovely lady … wishing her more in this journey… and hopefully a movie together soon,' he writes.
'All National Award Winners from Telugu Film Industry in Delhi. What a rare beautiful moment,' he writes.
Some of the winners in the picture are Choreographer Prem Rakshith, Singer Kaala Bhairava, , Director S S Rajamouli, Composer M M Keeravani and Special Effects technician Srinivas Mohan, who all won for the blockbuster RRR -- along with Allu Arjun, Devi Sri Prasad and Pushpa Director strong>Sukumar.