Rediff.com  » Movies » The Day Allu Arjun Won A National Award

The Day Allu Arjun Won A National Award

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 18, 2023 13:47 IST
Allu Arjun is the first Telugu actor to receive a National Award for Best Actor.

The Pushpa: The Rise actor documented the historic moment with pictures from before and after the awards ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha gets him ready for the big day.

She writes, 'A special day, a momentous memory! Your commitment to your work has always been a delight to watch Etched with love and admiration.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

A selfie before heading for the awards ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

The couple, who got married in 2011, leave for the awards ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

His father Allu Arvind seemed thrilled with his son's big moment, and told ANI, "It is very exciting. I am very fortunate to be here and see my son getting this award."

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

His mum Nirmala Allu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun shares a moment with Composer Devi Sri Prasad, who won the Best Music Director Award for his composition in Pushpa: The Rise and writes, 'Very memorable to receive it along with my childhood friend, my music director, my well wisher & my cheer leader. Soo glad we received our first together. From Chennai roads to Delhi auditorium … it's a 25 years journey.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun shares a fanboy moment with Waheeda Rehman, and writes, 'It was a life time experience to witness Shri Waheeda Rehmanji

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Flanked by Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who won Best Actor awards for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Does a day go by without doing the signature Pushpa pose?

'It's was a pleasure having the company of dear @kritisanon. A well deserved award for a league jumper performance. What a lovely lady … wishing her more in this journey… and hopefully a movie together soon,' he writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

'All National Award Winners from Telugu Film Industry in Delhi. What a rare beautiful moment,' he writes.

Some of the winners in the picture are Choreographer Prem Rakshith, Singer Kaala Bhairava, , Director S S Rajamouli, Composer M M Keeravani and Special Effects technician Srinivas Mohan, who all won for the blockbuster RRR -- along with Allu Arjun, Devi Sri Prasad and Pushpa Director strong>Sukumar.

REDIFF MOVIES
