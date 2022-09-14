The AMAZING Life of Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has two interesting films lined-up for release, Doctor G and An Action Hero, turns a year older on September 14.

As he celebrates his 38th birthday, Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at his AMAZING life through his Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Tahira Kashyap and her husband give us fashion goals with their style choices.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

'The reflection of the sun with cirrus clouds makes it beauteous maximus,' Ayushmann, the poet, tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann's family of four gear up for a jungle safari at the Kaziranga National Park.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Sharing the mandatory morning selfie from the Maldives vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Celebrating Christmas in the Bahamas!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

That's how birthday boy likes to spend weekends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann and kid bro Aparshakti with their mum Poonam Khurana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

It's been 10 years since Ayushmann's debut film Vicky Donor this year, and he takes us back to Day 1, Scene 1.

'Day 1. First Scene. Rehearsal shot! It’s been 10 years already?! Deluge of fond memories gushing towards me, reminding me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes. Thank you my guru @shoojitsircar da, @ronnie.lahiri and @thejohnabraham for trusting a rookie like me and making me believe that I can be a Hindi film hero!' Ayushmann says, thanking Director Shoojit Sircar and Producers Ronnie Lahiri and John Abraham.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Partying with co-star Vaani Kapoor, Producer Pragya Kapoor and Director Abhishek Kapoor after wrapping up the shoot of the well-reviewed film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, shot in his hometown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann and Rakul Singh on the sets of their coming film Doctor G, where he reportedly plays a gynecologist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

A throwback pic of Ayushmann and close friend Rochak Kohli from their college days.

'I am blessed to have great friends! My friends have been my pillars of strength. This picture was taken when we were getting ready for a college play. We had started this group called Aaghaaz, the play was called Kumaraswami and I played the lead character. We were a total of 10 boys in the play and all of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh.

'Rochak and I have always shared a special bond. We were both inclined towards the creative arts. I have known him since the 8th grade. We went to the same school since the late 90s - St John's High School, Chandigarh. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. I'm lucky that we clicked and since then we have stayed tight through thick and thin.'