Ayushmann's PERFECT Family Picture

Ayushmann's PERFECT Family Picture

By Rediff Movies
July 25, 2022 13:33 IST
Bollywood is in globe-trot mode. And the stars are making sure they capture every fun moment so that they can share it with their fans on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Say hello to Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Virajveer, Varushka.

Ayushmann and family has just returned from Europe, and AK writes, 'Back in the bay but mentally still on vacay.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar Jain is in Amsterdam.

His girlfriend Tara Sutaria, who is busy promoting Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai, shares a SAD emoji on the post.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy on a weekend getaway with husband Suraj Nambiar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan goes shopping in London and wants you to guess: 'Can you tell what's this golden thing I'm posing next to?!?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane wraps up the shoot of Dange in Pondicherry.

'Really loved the people here (more than so many amazing locations where we shot...), soft, warm, respectful and smiling.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur shows off her flower power in Patiala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Omkar Kapoor/Instagram

Omkar Kapoor enjoys the sunset at the London Tower Bridge.

