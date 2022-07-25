Ayushmann's PERFECT Family Picture

Bollywood is in globe-trot mode. And the stars are making sure they capture every fun moment so that they can share it with their fans on social media.
Say hello to Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Virajveer, Varushka.
Ayushmann and family has just returned from Europe, and AK writes, 'Back in the bay but mentally still on vacay.'
Aadar Jain is in Amsterdam.
His girlfriend Tara Sutaria, who is busy promoting Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai, shares a SAD emoji on the post.
Mouni Roy on a weekend getaway with husband Suraj Nambiar.
Sonal Chauhan goes shopping in London and wants you to guess: 'Can you tell what's this golden thing I'm posing next to?!?'
Harshvardhan Rane wraps up the shoot of Dange in Pondicherry.
'Really loved the people here (more than so many amazing locations where we shot...), soft, warm, respectful and smiling.'
Amyra Dastur shows off her flower power in Patiala.
Omkar Kapoor enjoys the sunset at the London Tower Bridge.