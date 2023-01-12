Just where are the stars travelling? We find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana Kamineni documents her husband Ram Charan's presence at the Golden Globes with a selfie.

Ram's film RRR made history when its song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award.

'Such an honour to be a part of the #RRR family,' writes Upasana, who is expecting a baby this year.

'Proudly representing & winning for Indian Cinema. #jaihind Thank u Mr C & Rajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey. From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work & perseverance pays off. I'm sooo happy my baby can experience this along with me. I'm soooooo emotional.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami Kher is 'looking right back at you' from this throwback pic in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy visits husband Suraj Nambiar's home in Bangaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa takes a pic in Goa's magic light.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker shares a pic with Manish Kishore, who produces and directs Mrs Falani, her new film and writes, 'New year.. new beginnings.. new roles! #mrsfalani shooting commences! Hello #chhattisgarh'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram

Rohit Roy hopes to see a tiger at the Tadoba tiger reserve.

Perhaps he should read this before he sets off.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

'I LOVEEE YOU 2023.. I think in terms of Minutes Resolutions, not the years..#ReadyFOR everyMINUTE,' declares Vidyut Jammwal from under the sea.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan, who brought in the New Year in Dallas, writes, 'Enforcing some serious Swag on New Year's Eve, with the Men and Women of The Dallas Police Department. Thank you for looking after me. Absolute professionals and top of the class security. Appreciation and Regards.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia at the Karni Mata temple in Udaipur.