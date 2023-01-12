Just where are the stars travelling? We find out.
Upasana Kamineni documents her husband Ram Charan's presence at the Golden Globes with a selfie.
Ram's film RRR made history when its song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award.
'Such an honour to be a part of the #RRR family,' writes Upasana, who is expecting a baby this year.
'Proudly representing & winning for Indian Cinema. #jaihind Thank u Mr C & Rajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey. From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work & perseverance pays off. I'm sooo happy my baby can experience this along with me. I'm soooooo emotional.'
Saiyami Kher is 'looking right back at you' from this throwback pic in the Maldives.
Mouni Roy visits husband Suraj Nambiar's home in Bangaluru.
Waluscha De Sousa takes a pic in Goa's magic light.
Swara Bhasker shares a pic with Manish Kishore, who produces and directs Mrs Falani, her new film and writes, 'New year.. new beginnings.. new roles! #mrsfalani shooting commences! Hello #chhattisgarh'
Rohit Roy hopes to see a tiger at the Tadoba tiger reserve.
Perhaps he should read this before he sets off.
'I LOVEEE YOU 2023.. I think in terms of Minutes Resolutions, not the years..#ReadyFOR everyMINUTE,' declares Vidyut Jammwal from under the sea.
Hina Khan, who brought in the New Year in Dallas, writes, 'Enforcing some serious Swag on New Year's Eve, with the Men and Women of The Dallas Police Department. Thank you for looking after me. Absolute professionals and top of the class security. Appreciation and Regards.'
Shirley Setia at the Karni Mata temple in Udaipur.