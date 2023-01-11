Golden Globes: Meet The Red Carpet Divas

The 80th Annual Golden Globe awards saw Hollywood's A-set at their glamorous best.

Here's a look at the red carpet arrivals at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills in California.

Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas wears a diamond-encrusted dress that makes her look even more WOW!

The actor, who has been nominated for playing Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde, got raves from Colin Farrell at the Globes, when he went to pick up his Best Actor award for The Banshees of Inisherin: 'I cried myself to sleep the night I saw your film, Blonde. I cried myself to sleep. One thing had to do with the music that played at the moment where the shot opens and just seeing her ankles at the edge of the bed. It messed me up so bad.'

Did Letitia Wright, glowing in orange, just confirm the third installment of Black Panther?

In an interview with Variety, the actor said, 'I think it’s already in the works.'

Selena Gomez, who has been nominated for Only Murders In The Building, grabbed eyeballs in her strapless purple velvet Valentino gown.

Interestingly, her date for the night was her nine-year-old sister, Grace Elliott Teefey.

Kaley Cuoco, who has been nominated for her work in The Flight Attendant, gets a kiss from boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

The couple are expecting their first baby together.

Michelle Williams rocks her asymmetrical cream gown with a ruffled train, as she arrives with husband Thomas Kail.

The couple welcomed their second child together in April 2021.

Williams, who's also mum to 17-year-old Matilda (her father is the late Brokeback Mountain actor Heath Ledger), has been nominated for her work in The Fabelmans.

British-Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy has been nominated for Best Actress, Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy) for her role in The Menu.

Lily James looks like a dream in her red strapless gown by Atelier Versace.

The actor has nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture tonight for her part as Pamela Anderson, then married to Tommy Lee, in Pam and Tommy.

Lily has been nominated alongside Jessica Chastain, who's looking stunning in a sequin Oscar de la Renta gown.

George & Tammy is Chastain's eighth nomination.

Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins, is escorted by her husband Philip Schneider.

Swank has been nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eileen Fitzgerald, a former high-profile investigator reporter, in Alaska Daily.

Andrew Garfield puts on a simple yet stylish Mustard tuxedo.

Last year, the actor won the Best Actor award for Tick, Tick...BOOM, and he returns for an encore.

He has been nominated for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor for Under the Banner of Heaven, a show based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer, which explores the 1984 double homicide case Utah vs Lafferty.

Margot Robbie, wearing a baby pink halter-neck gown by Chanel, has been nominated for the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for her role in Babylon.

It's a wet day in California but Viola Davis didn't let the rains dampen her mood on the red carpet.

Even though her dress got wet, the actor -- nominated for her work in The Woman King -- kept her smile on.

Steven Spielberg gets nominated -- and wins! -- in the Best Director category for his tender film, The Fabelmans, where he pays tribute to his own parents.

It's a lucky day for both nominees, Taron Egerton and Austin Butler.

Both actors won for their work in Black Bird and Elvis respectively.

James Cameron arrives with his wife Suzy Amis (who played Rose's granddaughter in Cameron's 1996 blockbuster Titanic).

Unfortunately, his latest blockbuster Avatar: The Way Of Water lost out to Spielberg's The Fabelmans.

Naomi Scott cheers for husband Adam Scott, who has been nominated for the Best Actor award for the thriller series, Severance.

Jamie Lee Curtis brings the drama along, in a monochromatic outfit, consisting of a black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit.

She has been nominated for her supporting role in the film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.