'My greatest joy is to make my country proud.'

IMAGE: NTR Jr and Ram Charan in RRR.

M M Keeravaani is over the moon after the Oscar nominations were announced on January 24.

His song Naatu Naatu in his first cousin S S Rajamouli's RRR has secured a nomination for Best Original Song.

"After Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe, I was confident of the journey. I knew we were on the right track. I am confident we will bring home the Oscar.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

To be the one to bring this singular honour to India is, to Keeravaani, a responsibility.

"My greatest joy is to make my country proud. Naatu Naatu was not created in isolation. There were many others in our team who made the song possible. My cousin Rajamouli always brings out the best in me. If he had not told me what he expected from me, Naatu Naatu wouldn't be possible."

Keeravaani now prepares for the Oscar ceremony on March 12.

"There is a lot of work to be done, lots of hurdles to be crossed. But I think we can do it.